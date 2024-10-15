Akshay Kumar has 'obsession' with saving memes, reveals Khel Khel Mein co-star Aditya Seal; 'He would gather everyone to show them'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful superstars who continues to enjoy massive popularity in Bollywood. He was last seen as a lead in Mudassar Aziz's directorial venture, Khel Khel Mein, this year. Do you know that Akshay has an 'obsession' with saving memes? His Khel Khel Mein co-star Aditya Seal revealed that he would gather everyone to show them on the sets.

In a recent interview with India Today, Aditya Seal shared his experience of working with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. Aditya got candid about Khiladi Kumar by saying that he is obsessed with keeping memes on his iPad.

The Khel Khel Mein actor recalled that the superstar would make his co-stars play Ludo on the set.

"Akshay sir also has this obsession with saving all the memes on his iPad. He would gather everyone to show them. We all had such a good laugh. He has countless numbers of memes with him," Aditya said.

Talking about his presence on the sets of Mudassar Aziz's directorial, Aditya Seal shared that Akshay Kumar has an "insane energy", and he had a lot of fun during the filming.

Calling him the "most senior actor" on set, the Indoo Ki Jawani actor shared that Akshay set the tone of the atmosphere on the set. Remembering the time of the shoot, Aditya expressed that the star cast had fun even during intense scenes. He called the experience "chaotic but also chill".

Khel Khel Mein also starred Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. The film was released on August 15 and clashed with Vedaa and Stree 2 at the box office. The comedy movie is now available to watch on Netflix.

Akshay Kumar has a series of films in the pipeline, including Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Bhoot Bangla, Skyforce, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, and others. He last made a cameo in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.

Meanwhile, Aditya Seal has worked in movies like Tum Bin 2, Student of the Year 2, and Namastey England. He was last seen in Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahaani this year.

