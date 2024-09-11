Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz reveals he watched Garam Masala when he was 'little boy'; Says I 'laughed my lungs out'

Akshay Kumar and director Mudassar Aziz recently collaborated in the movie Khel Khel Mein. In an interview, the filmmaker spoke about his journey from watching Khiladi Kumar’s movies in theaters as a child to finally being able to work with him. The maker went back in time to recall how he went to watch Garam Masala and had a blast.

While talking to India Today, Mudassar Aziz shared that as a little boy, he went to see Garam Masala in a theatre and “laughed my lungs out.” The Khel Khel Mein helmed said the journey from then to coming to know Akshay Kumar personally and now working with him, “It has been such a wonderful ride.” He further added that the Bollywood actor is an extremely perceptive, intelligent, and aware person.

Talking about Kumar’s quality of not letting others know that he is aware of the negative chatter, the filmmaker said that it’s not that a lot of this chatter does not land on his ears, it does. However, he is not someone to carelessly brush that aside. “It may not determine his next choice but he pays careful attention to what's being said about him,” Mudassar Aziz said.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, the OMG 2 actor also opened up about his way of dealing with trolls and negativity. He told us that it all depends on from where it is coming. “What is the person’s background, what has the person done in life,” the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star added stating that there are different kinds of criticism.

Explaining it further, he added, “One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have made many changes because of criticism also. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set to star in Sky Force with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. The Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani war movie will hit theaters on October 2.

