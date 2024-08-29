'Akshay Kumar will find his way,' Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on actor’s flop streak; draws comparison with Shah Rukh Khan

After a string of action and patriotic movies, Akshay Kumar has returned to fans’ favorite genre, comedy, with the movie Khel Khel Mein. Recently, the movie’s director, Mudassar Aziz, opened up about Kumar's ongoing flop streak and talked about Khel Khel Mein's not-so-good Box Office performance. The director chatted with Indian Express and said that he is confident in Akshay’s career graph and knows that he will find a way soon.

In the interview, Mudassar said that he’s too junior to speak on Akshay Kumar’s 33-year-long career graph in the entertainment industry. He highlighted that Kumar everyday proves his stardom and mettle. “He has a very thinking mind. He takes a lot of things into account, so it is not like he is not solving the rubik’s cube in his own mind. I am sure he is. Which is why I say that form is temporary but class is permanent,” shared the director.

Aziz added that the same thing happened with Shah Rukh Khan earlier and that SRK's flop streak also lasted 5-7 years. So, Mudassar is sure that Akshay will find a way soon.

The Khel Khel Mein director praised Akshay Kumar and called the working experience with him ‘exhilarating’. “He will, in my eyes and in the eyes of many people across the country, always be Akshay Kumar,” an excited Mudassar said.

Meanwhile, without giving any spoilers, Akshay plays the role of plastic surgeon Rishabh in Khel Khel Mein. His character faces problems in his marriage with wife Vartika (played by Vaani Kapoor), leading to a comedy of errors.

Khel Khel Mein clashed with Stree 2 at the Box Office and is currently running in cinemas. Notably, the movie stars an array of talented actors, including Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk.

