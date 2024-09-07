Alia Bhatt holding Vedang Raina affectionately in Jigra's new poster promises intense sibling drama; fans say 'they have same Kashmiri genes'

The teaser trailer for Jigra is set to debut soon, and the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has already captured significant attention. This fresh pairing has kept cinema enthusiasts eagerly anticipating what's next. Alia Bhatt has heightened the excitement by unveiling a new poster on social media, featuring both herself and Vedang Raina. The anticipation for the teaser trailer, which is set to be released tomorrow (September 8), has reached new heights.

Taking to Instagram today (September 7), Alia Bhatt released a new poster that has fans eagerly awaiting the trailer. The image features Alia seated in a blue and white striped shirt, with her sibling, portrayed by Vedang Raina, sitting on the ground below her. Alia wraps one arm around him and gently rests the other on his head, conveying care and affection.

With the teaser trailer set to drop tomorrow, this poster has only heightened the excitement among fans.

Sharing the new poster, Alia Bhatt captioned it, “Ek hazaaron mein… #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 11AM.” Almost immediately, Karan Johar left heart emoticons in the comments. Fans also flooded the section with praise. One user commented, “You both literally look like siblings—give the casting director a raise.”

Another noted, “They both clearly share the same Kashmiri genes.” Others highlighted Alia Bhatt’s performance, with one saying, “Alia Bhatt once again proves her brilliance as an actor, fully immersing herself in the character of Satya.” Another fan remarked, “Alia Bhatt’s portrayal in Jigra promises to be extraordinary, combining tenderness and intensity in a character that resonates deeply.”

Alia Bhatt has revealed that the teaser trailer for Jigra will drop on September 8, and to stir up excitement, she posted two posters on Instagram. The first poster showcases Alia's intense gaze partially directed at the camera. The second image features Alia looking directly at the camera with the caption, “Dum hai... Satya mein dum hai! (There is strength... Truth has strength) JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER.”

Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions alongside Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024. Prior to its release, the teaser for Jigra has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The 2-minute and 52-second teaser received a ‘UA’ rating on September 4, 2024, according to the CBFC website.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Jigra, Alia Bhatt is busy with several other projects. She’s working on Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh. The pair recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule for YRF's spy thriller. She is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, sharing screen space with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

