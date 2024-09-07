WATCH: Jigra star Alia Bhatt's warm interaction with an elderly admirer goes viral; fans call her ‘down to earth’

Alia Bhatt has started the promotional spree for her upcoming film Jigra which is set to release on October 11 this year. Recently after wrapping up an event, the actress crossed paths with an elderly admirer who she seemingly knew from before. As soon as Alia caught a glimpse of the Sardar Ji, she was heard saying with utmost joy, “Are kaise ho aap, Itne dino baad? (How are you, been so long)”.

Bhatt stood in front of him with her hands joined and the man reciprocated a similar emotion. Both warmly shared a few words before the actress said, “Hum milenge fir (we’ll meet soon)” and headed towards her car. The video has now gone viral on the internet with netizens not being able to stop gushing over her.

One user commented, “Agree or not she's so down to earth. She got no heroine-wala attitude tbh.” Another one added, “Alia Bhatt being the Stunner as always.” The third commented, “Sweet and respectful (red heart emoji)”. The fourth opined, “Sardaar ne dusro ki tarahh selfie mam selfie mam nahi kiya . And she stands for him. Because he gives a respect to a woman (joined hands emoji).”

Watch Alia Bhatt’s wholesome video here:-

Some netizens claimed that the man in reference was Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s bodyguard Tajinder Singh Teji but we couldn’t confirm his identity.

Several others even pointed out how Alia struck an uncanny resemblance with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s hairstyle. One user stressed, “She is looking like Neetu Kapoor only her mother in law jaisa look (laugh emoji)”. Another added, “Neetu mam jysa hair style achy sy carry Kiya hai Alia mam ny, cute Alia mam. (sic.)”

For the unversed, Alia is married to Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor. The couple who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child - a daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Jigra also stars Vedang Raina in his first theatrical outing ever since his digital debut in Netflix’s The Archies. Written and directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

