Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor step out with Raha looking radiant in traditional attires for Raksha Bandhan celebration; WATCH

Bollywood is truly painted in the auspicious celebrations of Raksha Bandhan 2024. Alia Bhatt was also captured in the city arriving at her father’s residence to celebrate the festivities. She was joined by baby Raha looking as adorable as always and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Both actresses were seen looking radiant in traditional sheer dupattas. While Neetu donned an original silk kurta, Alia sported a lightly printed mint green kurta.

Baby Raha seems to be wearing a suede velvet dress that looks as cute as her. Watch out for the trio smiling bright and posing for the paps here:-

This is Raha’s second Rakhi celebration. The adorable baby was born on November 6, 2022, to celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has been married since April 14, 2022, and are often spotted stepping out with baby time and again. One of their frequent visiting points is their ancestral under-construction property.

Recently during an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his bond with his daughter and shared, “It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand. Raha considers Alia as part of her and she looks at me for masti and fun”. The baby is absolutely daddy’s girl and fans can never stop gushing over them whenever they step out together.

Advertisement

When Alia Bhatt was asked about embracing her motherhood phase, the actress recently shared with The Indian Express that she feels warm seeing her personality unfold day by day. “I get so surprised when she identifies an animal or when she repeats after me, like a grown-up. When she communicates something, it is exciting because right now she is developing into a person,” Alia added.

Bhatt also revealed that she and her husband before sleeping have a long length of conversation about what special they felt during the day about Raha. The RRR actress added, “As a parent, you are always looking forward to giving your child experiences, learning from them, and them learning from you.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon headline the first film in YRF’s women's spy universe titled Alpha alongside Sharvari.

ALSO READ: Alpha: Hrithik Roshan to make cameo as War’s Kabir in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s spy universe film? Here’s what we know