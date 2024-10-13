Alia Bhatt wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Salman Khan starrer now-shelved film Inshallah someday: ‘It’s a lovely love story’

Alia Bhatt, who collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is reuniting with him again. Alia will work with the director in Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress called her now-shelved film, Inshallah, a "lovely love story" and wants Bhansali to make Salman Khan-starrer someday.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Alia Bhatt expressed that she looks forward to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project, Inshallah. When asked about the possibility of Alia and Salman's shelved film, the actress expressed hope saying that she wants the project to see the light someday.

Referring to Inshallah as a "brilliant" project, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star called it a "lovely love story". Without mentioning if she wants Salman Khan to star in it, the actress said, "Whatever Sanjay sir decides will be the best for the film!"

Earlier in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that Alia Bhatt was deeply affected after Inshallah was scrapped. Bhansali recalled that Alia "broke down, cried, and locked herself in the room".

However, a week later, the ace filmmaker called her and offered a lead role in the 2022 magnum opus, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For the uninitiated, Inshallah was shelved after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan's creative fall-out. Producer Jayantilal Gada once told Bollywood Hungama that the actor-director duo had "creative differences" about the film's ending.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhansali shared that he makes spontaneous decisions to direct films. The director shared that he takes the call when he gets the "inner calling from deep down".

Referring to his now-shelved movie, Inshallah, the filmmaker hinted at how he stopped working on the project and moved on with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt also has a love story project lined up in the future. She is best known for movies like Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more.

Alia worked with Karan Johar in his 2023 directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was paired with Ranveer Singh in the movie.

