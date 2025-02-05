EXCLUSIVE: Was Vicky Kaushal nervous during 1st interaction with wife Katrina Kaif? WATCH him answer like true Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. They have been happily married for over four years now. Their love story and married life are nothing but pure couple goals. During a recent interaction with us, the Chhaava actor recounted his first-ever interaction with his wife and revealed if he was nervous about it.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was shown the viral picture from his and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif ’s, first interaction at an award show. Reacting to the picture, the actor flashed a big smile and admitted, "I can’t remember which award function that was, but this is probably Screen," while the audience guessed other award shows.

When he was reminded that it was actually the Zee Awards, the actor recalled, "So, I was hosting, and I think this was the first time I ever met her and interacted with her. On stage, we have that gear in our ears through which we’re constantly being instructed from behind—like, ‘Do this... do that...’ It keeps guiding you, and everything is scripted. But behind the stage, it was the first time we were formally introduced to each other. Yeah. So that... who knew?" (that they would get married).

Upon being asked if he was nervous before his first meeting with Katrina, the actor confidently refused stating, "No, No...nahin nervous kya hona (What is there to be nervous about)?" Meanwhile, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar who was sitting next to him also chimed in, "Chhaava nervous hota hai kya (Does Chhaava get nervous)?"

In addition to this, Vicky further praised his wife as he revealed, "But she was extremely sweet. I didn’t know that she would be knowing me, but she was extremely sweet."

After keeping their relationship low-key, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of his period drama, Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the key roles. It is poised to release on February 14, 2025.