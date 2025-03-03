Alia Bhatt wants to reunite with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3 but here’s what’s stopping them for collaborating?

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been among the most loved on-screen pairs in the Hindi film industry. From making their debut together with Student of the Year to the Dulhania franchise, the chemistry of both actors holds a special place in the hearts of ‘VaRia’ fans. Most recently, the actress reacted when asked about her reunion with Dhawan for Dulhania 3.

On Sunday, February 2, Alia Bhatt treated her fans by doing a special get-together and lunch with them at a restaurant in Mumbai. Several inside pictures and videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. Among many, one of the videos showed the actress interacting with fans while fans asked the actress about her reunion with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3.

As much as the actress was delighted with the question, the actress expressed her helplessness by sweetly responding, "Han par script honi chahiye na (A script should be there)." However, fans encouraged the actress by candidly quipping, "Hum fans bana lenge (We fans will make it)."

This response left the actress in splits and pleasantly surprised as she further hyped them up, stating, "That’s a great idea. It will be the first of its kind. Why don’t you come together and write a script? It will be amazing. It’s a fabulous idea, in fact...chalo karo (Do it)."

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. They went on to share screen space in the rom-com Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Not only do they share great chemistry on screen, but their off-screen bond of friendship is highly admired by the fans.

Notably, in an interview with Pinkvilla back in 2023, Karan Johar confirmed his plans to make the third installment of the beloved franchise.

“I don’t know how to plan these things. We do want to make the third Dulhania film and I hope we will at some point. It’s a love story franchise that actually doesn’t exist. It’s only us that made it. Humpty, Badri and now we are looking forward to making another Dulhania film,” he had said.