Birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor gets cutest surprise from Rohit Saraf and it’s every dog lover's dream: PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to share screen space with Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The camaraderie between these stars is often seen in their light-hearted videos and pictures shared on social media. On the other hand, as Janhvi is celebrating her 27th birthday, Saraf delighted her with the cutest birthday cake.

In her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor posted a glimpse of an adorable customized dog-themed birthday cake presented by her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Rohit Saraf. The text on the post read, "Happy Birthday, JK!" Elated by the cutesy cake, Janhvi expressed, "Omg @rohitsaraf love u."

Reacting to Janhvi’s reply, Rohit Saraf re-shared Janhvi's Instagram story and stated, "Happy Birthday JK Can’t wait to trouble u again love u."

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf’s adorable social media interaction

It was just a couple of days back that Sanya Malhotra shared fun glimpses of her birthday celebration from the sets of their rom-com. The highlight of the post was the hands of her co-stars, smeared with pink Holi colors. Sharing the post, she penned, “Birthday on set. Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes. Grateful.

During an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi had talked about working on SSKTK. "It's my home turf. My most easy, my most at-home: in that space where I can do comedy and masti (have fun). I am doing the nakhre-vakhre (drama). I am just enjoying a lot. We shot a song and people on the sets were like, 'Why did you not do this before?' I am having a lot of fun doing it."

Advertisement

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was announced last year in February. The upcoming romantic comedy will reunite Janhvi with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan. It also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film was earlier set to release on April 18, 2025, but a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that the shoot of the film has been extended until March 2025. Therefore, the film is now expected to grace the big screens in the latter half of 2025.