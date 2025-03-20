Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s ‘marriage is dissolved’ confirms lawyer; cricketer makes exit from Bandra family court: WATCH

The marriage of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has been officially dissolved and they are now divorced, as confirmed by their lawyer. The Bombay High Court earlier waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period after the couple filed for divorce and directed the family court to finalize the proceedings by Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Following this directive, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court today with their legal team for the divorce hearing. Shortly after the proceedings, Chahal was seen leaving the court premises. When questioned about the alimony amount, cricketer’s lawyer said, "Nothing, no more comments."

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma filed for divorce on February 5, 2025, in the family court, mutually requesting a waiver of the mandatory six-month cooling-off period since their divorce was by mutual consent.

However, on February 20, the family court denied their request to waive the cooling-off period, leading the couple to challenge the decision in the High Court.

According to Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, a mandatory six-month cooling-off period is required before a divorce decree can be granted. This period is designed to give both parties an opportunity to reconsider their decision and possibly reconcile. However, this requirement can be waived if there is no chance of reconciliation between the parties.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Chahal is set to pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore as part of their divorce settlement.

Of this amount, he has already paid Rs 2.37 crore, and Justice Madhav Jamdar has stated that the remaining balance will be paid as permanent alimony once the divorce is officially finalized.

Earlier this year, a member of Dhanashree Verma's family dismissed the rumors suggesting that she had demanded Rs 60 crore as alimony.

The family clarified that these claims were completely false, emphasizing that no such amount was ever requested, demanded, or even proposed. They expressed strong disapproval of the baseless rumors.

Chahal and Verma, who got married in 2020, reportedly lived separately for two years before filing for divorce. Even before their official confirmation, rumors about their separation had spread on social media after fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.