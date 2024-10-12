Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Aishwarya Rai sends good wishes to Aaradhya's 'Pa-Dadaji' on his big day with endearing PIC

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday yesterday. Big B received celebratory wishes from various celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and many more. A day after the happy occasion, Aishwarya Rai sent good wishes to Aaradhya's 'Pa-Dadaji' on his big day with an endearing picture. Don't miss.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. The post also features Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The grandfather-granddaughter duo can be seen happily posing for the camera.

In the picture, Big B is sporting a white hoodie and little Aaradhya is twinning with him. She opted for a white floral dress and a cute hairband. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya is holding a beautiful rose in her hand.

"Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji...God Bless always," read her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan once praised his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai over her strength of enduring labor for "almost 2-3 hours" without opting for painkillers. During an interaction with the media after the birth of Aaradhya, Big B spoke about Aishwarya outside his bungalow, Jalsa.

While speaking to the media, Big B commended Aishwarya's persistence during her labor and revealed that she wanted a "normal delivery" and didn't use any painkillers.

Aishwarya Rai shares a sweet bond with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. They have worked together in movies like Mohabbatein, Hum Kisise Kam Nahin, Sarkar Raj, Khakhee, and others.

Aishwarya was also featured in Kajra Re, the song from Bunty Aur Babli. The track from the 2005 film co-starred her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan was born to Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1942. Big B married Jaya Bhadhuri (now Bachchan) in 1973. The senior couple has two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and other star cast. Big B will now be seen in an upcoming Tamil film, Vettaiyan, headlined by South megastar Rajinikanth.

