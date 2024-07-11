Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple dons breathtaking ensembles, looks ecstatic in UNSEEN Garba night pics

The last leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities is over and what a festival-like gala it was. The last few days saw a series of celebrations at Ambani’s residence Antilia including Mameru, Mandwa Mahurat, Graha Shanti Puja, Peethi (Haldi), Mehendi, Garba Night and Shiv-Shakti Puja.

While Pinkvilla has kept you posted every bits and bytes from the Ambani celebrations, here are some more unseen pics from the couple’s garba night.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in exquisite UNSEEN ensemble

In a carousel shared by stylist Shaleena Nathani, Anant Ambani can be seen donning a custom Rahul Mishra baby pink kurta layered with a Nehru jacket which is enhanced by 3D and thread embroidery. It also has several Vantara references with animals and birds on it. The soon-to-be bride Radhika on the other hand flaunted a Srinath Ji-inspired royal purple lehenga with Tirumala deity motifs flanked by earthy sequin work and golden panels.

Check out Anant and Radhika’s unseen look from the Garba night here:-

If you are interested in the other outfits that Anant Ambani wore, let us take you for a quick recap. For the Mameru ceremony, the groom-to-be donned a custom Raghavendra Rathore’s ensemble crafted in Jodhpur. For his haldi, the business heir embraced an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla-created outfit which included a mustard Bundi in Resham work with ombré embroidery.

It also featured intricate animal and ornamental motifs, paired with a brocade hand-embroidered kurta finished with the opulence of Zardozi borders. There were two sangeet ceremonies that took place at the Ambani gala, in the first one Anant Ambani wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and later a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble.

For the unversed, for the entire pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani has been styled by Shaleena Nathani with a team led by Snehal Pai. The soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant on the other hand has been styled by Rhea Kapoor in a team led by Shereen and Sanya Kapoor. Pinkvilla has always been home to such minute details and information as we abide by our promise to be your one-stop billboard for all things entertainment.

The big day is July 12.

