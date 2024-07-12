Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Calm Down singer Rema, Despacito hitmaker Luis Fonsi set to perform; Mike Tyson to grace couple's big day

The extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is coming to an end soon as they are all set to get married today, July 12 (Friday). Hold on to your seat as your favourite international singers are expected to arrive in Mumbai ahead of the big event in the city.

They are none other than Calm Down singer Rema and Despacito fame Luis Fonsi.

Rema boards a chartered flight to India

At midnight (July 12), Nigerian rapper Rema, who is best known for his 2022 music video with American singer Selena Gomez, Calm Down, shared a clip of himself on Instagram.

In his Instagram story, Rema can be seen walking towards a private chartered plane. He is sporting an all-black outfit and has his face covered with a black fabric. His new single, Azaman, can be played in the background.

Rema used an Indian Tricolor emoji in the post.

Take a look at the screenshot of his Instagram story here:

Reportedly, the afrobeat singer will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Despacito's Luis Fonsi is travelling from Florida to India

Best known for his 2019 hit track, Despacito, Spanish singer Luis Fonsi is also travelling to India ahead of Anant and Radhika's wedding. On July 11, Luis took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen chilling on a flight.

His Instagram story reveals that Luis is arriving from Miami, a city in Florida.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story here:

As per reports, America's legendary professional boxer, Mike Tyson, is also on the guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

International personalities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

So far, reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, United Kingdom's former Prime Minister Borris Johnson, and Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee have arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Earlier on July 11, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also landed in the city for the big event.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, philanthropist Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

