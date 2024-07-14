Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian clicks selfie with ‘queen’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; fans can't keep calm

International star Kim Kardashian along with her sister Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on July 11 to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Both of them created waves with their Indian looks and social media just can't get enough of their pictures.

On July 14, Kim took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Indian beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kim Kardashian and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai, a day before the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Both of them attended the wedding and the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of the couple as well. At the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, she made it a point to meet the Indian beauty queen and take a selfie with her.

The international icon later happily posted the selfie on her Instagram stories and called Aishwarya "Queen". Take a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, the fans couldn't keep calm and it went viral on social media. One of the X users shared the picture and wrote, "Kim Kardashian took selfie with Aishwarya Rai and calls her "Queen". I never expected this to happen. Aishwarya Rai is truly The face of Indian cinema ."

Another one penned, "Everyone is fangirling kim and kim is fan girling aishwarya and she is the only Indian celebrity that kim posted on her ig means that Kim know her before. Her popularity and power is unmatched"

Advertisement

"kim kardashian posting a selfie w the aishwarya rai bachchan was not on my 2024 bingo card," wrote another X user.

Story under development. Stay tuned..

John Cena shares a picture with Shah Rukh Khan

International wrestler-actor John Cena who was also among the guests of Ambani family also shared a picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on July 13. Dropping a picture with the Jawan actor, he penned a heartfelt note in which he thanked the Ambani family and also shared that he told SRK about the positive effect that he has had on his life.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding

After a star-studded wedding and Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, the Ambani family is all set to throw a grand wedding reception for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today on July 14. Several big personalities are expected to arrive for the event.