Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and more politicians jet off after attending duo’s big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024. The Shubh Lagan ceremony was attended not only by celebrities but also by various politicians. Now that the wedding has concluded, Lalu Yadav and his family, along with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, were seen departing from Mumbai.

Lalu Yadav and family jet off from Mumbai after gracing Anant-Radhika's wedding

Politician Lalu Yadav was spotted at Kalina Airport as he was leaving Mumbai after attending the couple's wedding. He was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and other family members, including Tejaswi Yadav, Rajshree Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav.

See picture here:

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee jets off after attending Anant-Radhika's wedding

After attending Mukesh Ambani's son Anant's wedding with Radhika, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen departing from Mumbai on July 13, 2024.

See picture here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

During the wedding ceremony, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged Varmalas in the presence of close family and friends. The couple’s relatives lifted them up as they adorably exchanged Varmalas, creating a mesmerizing scene.

The Bride and groom also exchanged wedding vows and shared heartfelt emotions and promises, vowing to love and cherish each other. The couple formed their union by taking pheras.

After the Shubh Lagan ceremony, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13, followed by the grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

