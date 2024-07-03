Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Palak chat to kachori and kulfi, know all about couple’s big day’s scrumptious menu

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Ahead of their big day, the wedding card, details about the Sangeet ceremony, and others have already surfaced. Now, a report mentioned the scrumptious menu that will be served on the big day.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu has a variety of chaats. According to ANI, Nita Ambani personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after choosing various chaats at his shop.

Keshari’s team has reportedly been commissioned to set up a chaat stall at the wedding. The menu includes tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

“Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," Keshari told ANI.

Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey might perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

A recent report suggests that singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at the couple's Mumbai wedding.

A source informed India Today that the singers might arrive in India to perform at the wedding that is set to take place between July 12-14. It also informed that discussions and negotiations are currently underway to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about the couple's Sangeet ceremony, Anant and Radhika's love story will be portrayed, and it will also include how they met and planned to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

The event will have songs that would be a mix of Western and Bollywood, comprising Radhika's favorites Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and more. The ceremony will also likely have performances from Bollywood stars invited to attend the pre-wedding festivity.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mumbai wedding will take place on July 12. They will have a Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

