Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi blesses newly-married couple, gives wedding gifts

After the star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, today, July 13, the ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ is being hosted at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. At the traditional ceremony, several stars have joined multiple spiritual gurus and politicians to bless the couple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived with his entourage and was seen gifting wedding gifts and blessing the newly-wedded couple.

PM Modi blesses Anant and Radhika at their ‘Aashirwad ceremony’

Since this evening, we have seen several national and international actors, politicians, spiritual leaders and gurus, motivational speakers, and television, and sports personalities walk the red carpet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Aashirwad ceremony’.

They were joined by the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Walking through the crowd of celebrities, Modi made his way to the front row with Mukesh Ambani as everyone stood for his welcome. He was then invited on stage to bless the couple.

Take a look:

In a viral clip, PM Modi can be seen gifting gifts to the new Ambani bahu. After indulging in a puja, he spoke with the couple and blessed them. The political figure also shook hands with Nita and Mukesh Ambani and greeted Radhika’s parents present on the stage.

Take a look:

