WATCH: Deepika Padukone's red salwar suit or Kim Kardashian's shimmery saree? Orry asks to choose best outfit from Anant-Radhika Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre with several Bollywood celebrities, family members, friends, and international and political personalities in attendance.

Their wedding night was a star-studded affair, and a while ago, Orry shared a video collaging celebrities' moments from the event and asked fans to choose their best outfit from the night.

Celebrities attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in style

On July 13, Orry took to his Instagram and shared a video. In the clip, we can see celebrities flaunting their outfits as they attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Sharing the video, Orry also asked fans to choose their favorite outfit from the night. On the special day, Deepika Padukone wore a red salwar suit, Kim Kardashian dazzled in a red shimmery saree, and Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga. The video also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

Reacting to the video, a part of the comment section chose Deepika, while some chose Janhvi. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments about the rest of the celebrities.

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs extend warm congratulatory wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as a married couple.

Advertisement

Wishing the newlyweds, she wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... (red hearts) Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!" She also mentioned that the message was from herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday penned, "In the middle of everything going on there's always a moment in which Radhu and Anant look at each other and that look is always filled with love, peace, joy, friendship and understanding (red heart) I wish you two a life time of that and so much more - I couldn't imagine love looking any other way."

Apart from them, Karisma Kapoor also wrote on her Instagram Story, "Congratulations to the cutest couple Wishing you both all the happiness and prosperity Missed being there with you all."

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika will have the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony today, July 13 and the reception tomorrow, July 14.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony LIVE Updates: Kim Kardashian stuns in a saree and nath; Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband