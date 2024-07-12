Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai post New York holiday ahead of couple's big day

The countdown of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has begun. The Ambani family has invited many international prominent personalities for the big event with the likes of the Kardashian sisters, United Kingdom's former PM Borris Johnson, and singers Rema and Luis Fonsi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently holidaying with her daughter Suhana Khan in New York, has landed in Mumbai ahead of Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12 around midnight.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

In a video posted on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan came out from the Kalina airport and quickly boarded his car amid the heavy security at the premises. While we couldn't catch his clear glimpse, SRK hid behind a black umbrella.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber, at the airport. King Khan quickly sat in his car and they both went away.

Shah Rukh Khan's NYC vacation with Suhana Khan

Recently, a video of Shah Rukh Khan hanging out with her daughter, actress Suhana Khan in New York went viral on social media. The father-daughter duo was shopping for shoes at a store in NYC. A content creator, who witnessed them and posted their clip on Instagram, revealed that SRK talked to everyone around him during the moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will work together in an upcoming action thriller, King. They were also prepping for its pre-production in NYC.

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, today, at Jio World Convention Centre near the Bandra Kurla Complex area in Mumbai. After Anant and Radhika's marriage ceremony, the couple will have two more ceremonies for the next two days, including 'Shubh Aashirwaad' and 'Mangal Utsav' on July 13 and July 14 respectively.

So far in July, Anant and Radhika have had the Mameru ceremony, Sangeet ceremony, Grah Shanti Puja, Haldi ceremony, Mehendi ceremony, Garba night, and more. During the sangeet night, pop sensation Justin Bieber performed at the event.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be-married couple! We can't wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan in the Ambani wedding.

