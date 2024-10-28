Ananya Panday says she has pictures of Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in her vanity van; calls herself ‘biggest’ Alia Bhatt fan

Ananya Panday’s obsession with Bollywood is known to all. Since childhood, the young star wanted to be an actress just like her B-town inspirations. She was so influenced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor that even today, she has pictures of the celebs in her vanity van. The actress also stated in an interview that she is the biggest fan of Alia Bhatt.

During a chat with Mid-Day, Ananya Panday revealed having a picture of Karisma Kapoor stuck on the mirror in her vanity van. The CTRL actress added that it’s an image of her and Salman Khan along with a photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular dialogue from Jab We Met, Main Apni Favourite Hoon on her van.

While talking about her love for the entertainment industry, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress also heaped praise on Alia Bhatt. Ananya stated when people used to ask her ‘Which college did you go to?’ she would respond 'I went to St. Teresa's in Student of the Year 2’. “I am the biggest Alia Bhatt fan. To be in the same school as her is a big thing for me,” she divulged.

Ananya also expressed that the National Award-winning actress is like an overachiever who started younger than her. Going back in time, she recalled attending some screening event of Bhatt’s debut movie Student Of The Year when she was nearly 14. Ananya recalled sitting on the floor since there were no seats in the theatre. “I remember she came on screen as Shanaya and I was like I want to be her,” divulged Panday asserting that Alia is not afraid to admit that she is wrong or she has made mistakes.

The Gehraiyaan fame also shared with the publication that she would dress up like Bebo and perform the hook steps of every single song at every birthday party without anyone asking her to do it. “I think it came from the fact that my dad had this video camera at that time I could see myself,” she stated adding that since a young age, she wanted to be an actress and be in front of the camera. That was all she knew.

