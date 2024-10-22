Anupam Kher recalls incident of his car getting stolen when he went to temple to pray: ‘Police couldn’t stop laughing’

Renowned Indian actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the financial hardships he endured in the early 2000s, which brought him close to bankruptcy. He also recalled a humorous incident when he went to a temple to pray and had his car stolen. When he reported the theft at the police station, the officers 'ended up laughing, as it felt like a situation straight out of a movie'.

During a discussion on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Anupam Kher shared how his tough times were made worse by an unfortunate event—his car was stolen right outside a temple. He humorously recounted how this incident turned into an amusing moment for the police officers handling the case, despite the misfortune.

During this challenging time, his car was stolen outside the Mahalakshmi temple. “I left the car running and stepped out to pray,” he explained. As he prayed, a thief drove away with his vehicle. When he reported the incident to the police, they couldn’t stop laughing, saying it felt like a scene straight out of a movie.

Anupam Kher's rise to fame came with challenges. He revealed that despite having already established himself in the film industry by 2003-2004, he encountered significant financial hardships. “In my attempt to become a TV tycoon, I almost went bankrupt,” Kher revealed.

Despite his success in films such as Ram Lakhan, Saaransh and Dil, Anupam Kher admitted that the pressures of his business ventures nearly cost him everything.

He recalled that even though he was already well-established and working on successful films, both his office and home were on the brink of being sold due to financial difficulties.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last featured in The Signature. He is now gearing up for the release of his eagerly awaited film Tanvi: The Great, which will be his second project as a director.

Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish, which boasted a star-studded ensemble that included Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, Tara Sharma, and Waheeda Rehman.

In addition to this, Kher will also appear in YRF's production Vijay 69. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 8, 2024.

