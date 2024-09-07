Anushka Sharma admits fooling daughter Vamika to explain the importance of healthy eating: 'I bring out the actress in me'

Anushka Sharma’s recent visit to India was a pleasant surprise for everyone. She arrived in Mumbai sans her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and their kids, Vamika and Akaay. But during an event, all she could think about was her lovely small family. While interacting with the media, the actor-producer revealed fooling her daughter into eating healthy. Read on!

As the actress was responding to some queries, she was asked how she makes sure her kids eat healthy food and not junk. To this, Anushka Sharma responded with “This was a hard one.” She added that it’s easier for parents how have their first child as they can create a bubble around the kid and introduce them to only the foods that they want the child to have.

Giving an example, the mother of two added that till the time they don’t attend birthday parties, it’s easier as they don’t know cakes or pizza exist. “You are fooling them well,” she stated adding that once they start seeing things, they’re like ‘Oh! Wait a minute, what is that woman not been showing me?’. This is precisely what Sharma is going through with her daughter.

The Indian Express also quoted Anushka saying that she gives lengthy and animated explanations to Vamika about the importance of eating healthy. According to the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress, this is the only way she has managed to and is trying to convince her three-year-old. She tells her firstborn that some foods give us energy so we can play and do different things.

On the other hand, some give that to us very quickly and then we have no energy left to do other things. Even though she tries to make it interesting, she still thinks her daughter doesn’t buy her logic. “I also pick days and give a very lengthy explanation, which I try to make fun. I bring out the actress in me,” Anushka said at the event.

Anushka also stated at the event that she, along with Virat Kohli cook meals at home to introduce their kids to the foods their moms used to cook for them.

