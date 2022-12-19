Anushka Sharma calls out PUMA India for using images without consent; says she is not the brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Monday strongly reacted to sports brand PUMA India for using her images without consent to promote its sale event. The outspoken actor took to her social media after PUMA posted a series of images of the actor spotted in its products, as part of its ongoing End of Season Sale publicity.

Reposting it as a story on Instagram, Anushka called out the brand and wrote, “Hey, @pumaindia? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down!”