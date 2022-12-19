Anushka Sharma calls out PUMA India for using images without consent; says she is not the brand ambassador
What's happening between Anushka Sharma and PUMA India as she calls out the brand for using images without consent?
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Monday strongly reacted to sports brand PUMA India for using her images without consent to promote its sale event. The outspoken actor took to her social media after PUMA posted a series of images of the actor spotted in its products, as part of its ongoing End of Season Sale publicity.
Reposting it as a story on Instagram, Anushka called out the brand and wrote, “Hey, @pumaindia? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down!”
Earlier in the day, PUMA India had promoted its ongoing sale event in carousel post with Anushka’s old images where she was organically spotted in the brand’s apparel and footwear over several occasions such as city outing, lounging and post-work out.
Anushka is married to ace cricketer and PUMA’s key brand ambassador Virat Kohli. Interestingly, Kohli had liked PUMA’s post with Anushka’s images earlier today. However, Anushka’s adverse reaction towards the brand sparked a buzz in the social media universe. Netizens commented and requested to take the post down.
PUMA is yet to share its response to the top actor’s post.
A passionate writer and an avid researcher with more than 4 years of industry experience, Neenaz has a knack for creatin... Read more