Anushka Sharma welcomes new neighbours Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: We can stop hearing construction sound

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be soon returning to Mumbai after their wedding festivities end. The couple has been trending on social media after their first pictures came out. A few days back, we informed you that the couple will be becoming actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s neighbour after marriage. And today, the Zero actress confirmed it. She shared their wedding picture and wished them saying ‘lifetime of togetherness’. In the post, she also mentioned that she wishes for them to shift to their apartment soon so that they stop hearing construction sounds.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your houses soon and we can stop hearing construction sound.” To note, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are good friends and have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Also, both the ladies were seen sharing a couch over coffee in the past in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

The couple was seen paying multiple visits to the Juhu apartment. After their multiple visits, they ended up finalizing the deal and had decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.