Anushka Sharma welcomes new neighbours Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: We can stop hearing construction sound
Taking to her official Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your houses soon and we can stop hearing construction sound.” To note, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are good friends and have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Also, both the ladies were seen sharing a couch over coffee in the past in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.
The couple was seen paying multiple visits to the Juhu apartment. After their multiple visits, they ended up finalizing the deal and had decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.
Take a look at the post here:
It is worth mentioning here that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's royal wedding took place in Rajasthan. The festivities started on December 7. It is reported that the reception will be held for Bollywood celebrities once the couple is back.
