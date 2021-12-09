OFFICIAL: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a sight of pure love in FIRST PHOTOS from wedding

After keeping their relationship fiercely private for months on end, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made it official as husband and wife. Taking to social media, the couple announced their wedding with photos from the ceremony that took place on 9 December. For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot today at 3 PM as per Hindu rituals.

Vicky and Katrina's first wedding photos are straight out of a fairytale wedding and feature the lovebirds completely smitten by each other. Announcing their wedding, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the photos, celebs began pouring in wishes.

Take a look at Vicky and Katrina's official wedding photos:

Apart from Katrina and Vicky's family and close friends, the wedding also saw several B-town celebrities in attendance. The Jaipur airport was buzzing for the entire week as several musicians, artists and celebrities landed in the city for the wedding. Their festivities had kicked off on 7 December, culminating in the grand wedding on the night of 9 December.

Through the course of their wedding, Vicky was snapped only two times. Once when he was leaving Mumbai and the second time when he arrived at the fort hotel for his wedding. As for Katrina, the actress was snapped at a pre-wedding ritual in an ivory saree and then in a yellow ethnic suit while leaving Mumbai for Rajasthan.

Here's wishing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif a happy married life!

