Exclusive: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal soon to be Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's neighbours

Vicky Katrina marriage home
Exclusive: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal soon to be Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's neighbours
Now that the much in love couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take their relationship to the next level, they have zeroed down a cosy love nest that they will call home and settle down in. As per our reliable sources, just two months ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited Juhu's plush high rise where Anushka-Virat reside which Virushka bought at the end of last year. They had a quick look around and were quite impressed with the property. Since then, Vikat (as Vicky and Katrina are fondly called) had paid multiple visits to the Juhu apartment. After their multiple visits, the couple ended up finalizing the deal. And they have decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.

Believe it or not, the to-be-married couple will be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new neighbours. Just FYI, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are good friends and have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Also both the ladies were seen sharing a couch over coffee in the past in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. 

While bride-to-be Katrina Kaif denied the wedding rumour saying that there is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

But our sources assured us, the lovebirds will celebrate their wedding events from 7th to 9th December 2021 in Rajasthan. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities. Haldi, mehendi, phere and catholic wedding has been planned as of now. We all are excited to see this jodi walk down the aisle soon.

