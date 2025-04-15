Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan expecting their first child? Couple spotted at maternity clinic: WATCH

Arbaaz Khan’s wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan came as a shocker to many. The Bollywood actor and filmmaker tied the knot with her in December 2023 at his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The intimate event was attended by their close family members and friends, including B-town superstar Salman Khan. Now, rumors have it that the couple is expecting their first child together. Recently, they were also spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Check it out!

Is actor-director Arbaaz Khan all set to become a father again with his wife Sshura Khan? Well, this is what netizens have been speculating on for a while. On April 15, 2025, the buzz became strong when the Bollywood couple was spotted going inside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, the Dabangg 2 director-producer was seen accompanying his wife to the hospital.

The couple was also seen twinning in white shirts, which they paired with black pants. Arbaaz was also carrying the folder of the medical documents and made sure to not leave his wife’s hand as they entered the clinic.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted at the maternity clinic:

A couple of days ago, at an Eid party, the couple was spotted together. The way the husband was protecting his wife made people speculate they might be concealing probable good news. Having said that, neither Arbaaz nor Sshura have officially said anything about their alleged pregnancy.

To refresh your memory, Arbaaz was earlier married to model actress Malaika Arora. But sadly, the couple mutually parted ways in 2017. They are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz was seen as an actor in the 2023 heist thriller film Farrey. The following year, he bankrolled two movies, Raveena Tandon-led Patna Shuklla, and Arshad Warsi's Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz expressed his desire to work with Salman Khan on Dabangg 4. He told us, "It is definitely in the pipeline, but I don't really know the timeline. We are going to do it. The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won't be as long as between the second and third installments. It won't take very long. But yes, we both need to get out of our engagements to which we have committed prior and then maybe sit, lock ourselves thinking, and work on it."

