Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce after 37 years of marriage? Here’s what we know

Speculation is swirling around Bollywood icon Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, with rumors hinting at a possible split after almost 37 years of marriage. Despite the buzz, neither Govinda nor Sunita has commented on the matter. Meanwhile, Govinda’s secretary has dismissed the claims.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have long maintained a low profile when it comes to their personal lives, keeping media attention at bay. However, recent reports suggest that the couple, who are said to have been living separately for some time, may be moving toward formalizing their separation.

According to ABP News, one speculation fueling these rumors involves the actor’s alleged closeness with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. While no names have been confirmed, the postral suggested that this connection could be contributing to the growing distance between the two. Yet, no solid evidence has emerged to back these claims.

Amidst the buzz, Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, addressed the rumors to the same portal, firmly denying any truth behind the speculation. He suggested that Sunita’s past statements might have been exaggerated, sparking unnecessary gossip.



He said, “There is no truth to these reports. I always stay with Govinda Ji, and there is nothing like this. Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading.”

In an earlier interaction with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja had touched on their living situation, explaining that they have two homes, her bungalow is located opposite Govinda’s flat. She mentioned that work commitments often keep the actor busy late into the night, leading to their separate living arrangements.

Advertisement

After her remarks gained attention, she spoke to Shirdi Today, reaffirming the strength of their bond. She dismissed rumors of separation, emphasizing their joyful connection and dismissing any attempts to create discord between them.

Offering her thoughts on relationships, Sunita shared some advice for women, playfully comparing men to cricket, sometimes unpredictable but always worth nurturing. She humorously added that she’s always kept Govinda close, saying, “If you can’t hold them, hit them!”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!