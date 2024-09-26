Arijit Singh APOLOGISES to female fan amid performance as security grabs her by neck during UK concert; ‘I am really sorry, I wish…’

Arijit Singh is presently touring in the UK, and a video from one of his recent shows has gained significant attention online. In the footage, the singer steps in to defend a fan who was restrained by security as she tried to get closer to the stage. The clip shows a woman approaching the stage during Arijit’s performance, and when security intervenes, she can be seen explaining that the singer had gestured for her to come forward. The singer expressed his discomfort, 'I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you'.

Despite this, the guards restrain her by grabbing her neck. Noticing the situation, Arijit addresses the crowd, saying, "It's not fair to grab somebody like that," while gesturing towards the woman's neck. He then requests the audience to "please sit down" and apologises to the woman, stating, "I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down."

The crowd responded with cheers as he continued his performance. His actions have earned him praise on social media, with many calling him a "decent human being." The caption read, "This is not fair said @arijitsingh When security grabbed a fan girl by the neck.. on the spot Arijit Singh said the guard. #UK Concert."

Check out the video here:

In a separate clip from his UK tour, a fan placed food on stage as Arijit sang the title song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When he noticed it, Arijit picked up the food and passed it to his security team, apologizing to the fan and saying, "I am sorry, this is my temple. You cannot place food here."

Recently, Arijit was accompanied by British singer Ed Sheeran at one of his London concerts. He posted pictures of their time together on social media and conveyed his appreciation for Ed's presence.

For those unaware, Arijit Singh recently became the most-followed artist on Spotify worldwide, surpassing big names like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande. His heartfelt voice, which conveys a wide range of emotions, has made him a global phenomenon. Although his songs have been well-received since his debut, his rise to fame skyrocketed after singing in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

