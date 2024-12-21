Arjun Kapoor recalls how he handled his parents' separation as 10-year-old kid: ‘Even if I wasn't ok with it...'

Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in his Bollywood journey, especially with the success of Singham Again. However, his path to stardom wasn’t without challenges. He faced a tough childhood, marked by his parents' separation when he was just 10. Reflecting on this, he shared how he coped with it, finding peace as long as his father, Boney Kapoor, was content. Even when it was hard, he learned to rationalize the situation early on.

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his parents' split when he was just 10. He said, “My parents split up when I was 10 years old.” Reflecting on how he handled it, he shared that at the time, it didn’t seem like it would have a lasting impact, but looking back, he realizes it shaped many aspects of his life.

The Singham Again actor shared how his father's busy schedule during his parents' separation affected their relationship. He explained that his father, Boney Kapoor, was focused on completing two major films, Prem and Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja, which left little room for the typical father-son moments like school pickups.

While his father did try, he acknowledged that the lack of those experiences, along with the split, was something that felt more traumatic in hindsight.

Arjun and his father, Boney Kapoor, have since repaired their relationship. He shared that he now enjoys a much closer bond with his father, spending more time together, especially over the past five years. He acknowledged that their relationship was strengthened during difficult times, which helped bridge the gap that had existed for years.

Reflecting on his childhood, Arjun Kapoor shared that the split forced him to mature quickly and become more responsible. Despite the high-profile nature of the situation, with his father being well-known, Arjun emphasized that it wasn't a traumatic experience for him. He felt supported by both his father's family and his father himself, which helped balance the situation.

The actor also shared how he navigated his parents’ divorce, explaining that as the older sibling, he had to support his younger sister while his mother dealt with the situation. With his father often absent due to work, Arjun found solace in films, using them as a way to stay connected with his father and preserve their bond.

Arjun reflected on his early maturity, acknowledging that while he initially sought attention, he quickly became responsible. He realized that to maintain his connection with his father, he needed to process the situation and accept it. He added, “Even if I wasn’t ok with it, I rationalized it in my head at a young age. Thik hai, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (It’s okay; what’s done is done)."



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor made a notable comeback in Singham Again after a break, portraying the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed film. The movie, which featured stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

