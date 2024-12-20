Arjun Kapoor reveals why he decided to be there for ex-partner Malaika Arora after her father’s death; ‘If I’ve formed an emotional bond…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most admired Bollywood actors who is always seen supporting and standing by others in need. Recently, the actor opened up about his decision to stand by his ex-partner, Malaika Arora, after her father passed away a few months ago. In his response, the actor explained that once he has formed an emotional bond with someone, he will always stand by them.

In a new interview with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor discussed his relationships and was asked why he chose to stand with his ex-partner in her tough time despite knowing it would grab a lot of attention. In his reply, the actor explained that his decision stemmed from an instinct and admitted once he has developed an emotional bond with someone, he will always stand by them.

Without citing any one instance, Arjun explained, “If I’ve formed an emotional bond with somebody, I would always like to believe that I will be there regardless of the good and the bad. If I’m invited for the good, I will be there. And if I’m needed for the bad, I will be there.”

Kapoor explained that he felt the same need to support his father, Boney Kapoor, and half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, after Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018.

The Namaste England actor revealed that one thing that plays a vital role from his side in his relationships is the fear of losing. He shared that losing his mother, pets, and a lot of people around him has created a fear of losing within him. Although he is working on it to ease that fear out of him, it has affected his relationships in the past.

“There is a difference. My mom left me, and my father made a choice. So, there’s a fear of loss. There’s a feeling that eventually, everyone will leave,” he said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Singham Again after a long hiatus. He played the antagonist in the Rohit Shetty film, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar. The film was released on November 1, 2024, and Arjun received a lot of praise for it.

