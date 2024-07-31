Arjun Rampal takes 'responsibility' for his unsuccessful marriage with Mehr Jesia; admits 'realized why it went wrong'

Arjun Rampal has been dating his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for a few years and together they have two sons Arik and Avik. The actor was previously married to Mehr Jesia and they welcomed two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. In a new interview, Arjun opened up about his failed marriage with Mehr and said that he realized what went wrong in their relationship.

Arjun Rampal reflects on his failed marriage with Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal recently appeared on The Ranveer Show Podcast and discussed various topics and one of them was his failed marriage with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He said that it was very difficult and was not easy.

Arjun added, "It’s not easy on anybody, including your children. It’s the most difficult for them. You don’t want that. I had come from a broken home, and for me to have not succeeded in marriage was really something that I had to look back on and understand why it went wrong. And I realized why it went wrong, and I take responsibility for it. Today, touchwood, we all are very close, we’re very loving towards each other, and we’ll always have our backs.”

Talking about how people often blame others when things go wrong, but the real issues come from feeling unhappy inside, the Om Shanti Om actor said that it is human nature to start passing the fault onto somebody else, making excuses, however, the meltdown has happened because of something else.

As per him, a relationship does not work when one is unhappy and can’t look inward. Arjun said that it’s not just one person’s fault when a relationship fails. He also advised taking time to reflect on one’s own mistakes and flaws.

“It’s important to shut all your doors and windows, isolate, and reflect within yourself. That’s what I did. You realize there were so many shortcomings within you. Yes, there were shortcomings from the other side, but finally, it is you who you have to fix. You need to heal and come back as a stronger person because you have a responsibility towards so many other people who are also a part of this,” he said.

Arjuna Rampal's sons Arik and Avik celebrate their birthdays

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, dropped pictures from the birthday celebrations of their sons Arik and Avik. The first picture shows the couple posing with their one-year-old, Ariv.

The next snap features the trio joined by Arjun's daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. There are also glimpses of the cake-cutting ceremony, kids playing with balloons, on slides, and jumping on an indoor trampoline.

On the other hand, Gabriella also shared a video of a delicious-looking spread. In her caption, she wrote, “My two boys , two days apart . Happy 1 to baby Ariv and happy 5 Arik . What a day.”

Meanwhile, on Arik's 5th birthday, Gabriella Demetriades uploaded a video featuring several clips of the birthday boy. “Happy birthday to our sunshine boy. We are all obsessed with you Ari,” she wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal also dropped a montage of clips for his little boy. In the video, Arik can be seen playing at the beach, sitting on the bed, posing on the balcony, and taking a nap. The side note read, “Happy birthday handsome. Thank you for all the fun. Happy 5th birthday my champ.”

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who have been dating for a few years, welcomed Arik in 2019 and Ariv in 2023. The actor was earlier married to model-produced Mehr Jesia. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced the separation in 2018. Arjun and Mehr shared two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

