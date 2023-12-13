8 best Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om dialogues that still live rent-free in our minds

Om Shanti Om is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language film written and directed by Farah Khan, co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh, and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Spanning three decades, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Om Prakash Makhija, a poor junior film artist in 1977, who falls in love with Shantipriya, a secretly married film actress portrayed by Deepika Padukone (her Hindi debut).

Her husband and a film producer Mukesh Mehra, played by Arjun Rampal, betrays her and murders her in a fire. However, it does not go unnoticed as Om witnesses this and is severely injured while trying to rescue her, resulting in his death as well. Reincarnated as rich superstar Om Kapoor in 2007, he sets out to take revenge on Mukesh with the help of Shanti's doppelganger Sandy. Shreyas Talpade and Kiran Kher also appeared in the film and cameos from several Indian film celebrities were seen in several sequences and songs. Let's take a look at the best Om Shanti Om dialogues that still live rent-free in our minds.

Famous Om Shanti Om dialogues you can never forget

1. Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai … ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai

This is one of the most famous Om Shanti Om dialogues in the history of Indian cinema and it is still relevant today. The dialogue shows that if you want something with dedication, you can achieve it. The translation of the line is 'I've tried so hard to have you... that every fiber of my being has conspired to unite me with you.'

Writer: Screenplay by Farah Khan and Mushtaq Shiekh

Screenplay by Farah Khan and Mushtaq Shiekh Dialogues: Mayur Puri

Mayur Puri Presented by- Shah Rukh Khan

2. Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai

This is one of the used Om Shanti Om dialogues and it never goes off track. The translation would be if you truly desire something, the entire universe tries to bring it to you.

3. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost

At one point in your life, you must have used this Om Shanti Om dialogue when someone thinks you cannot achieve something and you said 'Picture abhi baki hai mere dost' (The movie is still left, my friend).

4. Ek chutki Sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu … Ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki Sindoor … Suhagan ke sarr ka Taj hota hai ek chutki Sindoor … Har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki Sindoor…

Now comes one of the most used, and most famous dialogues of Om Shanti Om that came out of Deepika Padukone's mouth. It means the value of a pinch of vermilion is a lot. It is God's blessing and it is the bride's crown. Every woman dreams of a pinch of vermillion.

5. Hamari filmo ki tarah, Hamari zindagi mein bhi end tak sab kuch thik hi ho jaata hai … Happy Ending

When Shah Rukh Khan said 'Like our films, in our life too everything goes well till the end...happy ending,' we all felt that and learned to gain the courage to hold our heads high when things go wrong because we believe everything will end with a happy note.

6. Main tumhare liye ajnabee hoon lekin mere liye toh tum mera woh hissa ho jiske bina mein bilkul adhoora hoon

Om was a great fan of actress Shantipriya. From a fan's point of view, we could all feel Om's feelings in the film. The translation for the dialogue would be 'I am a stranger to you but to me, you are that part of me without which I am completely incomplete.'

7. Zaroorat padne par, ek baar nahi, dus baar nahi, sau baar nahi, hazaar baar… hazaar baar us aag mein kood jaunga jismein Shanti ho!

This is one of the most popular Om Shanti Om dialogues and the translation would be 'If needed, not once, not ten times, not a hundred times, a thousand times... a thousand times I will jump into that fire in which there is Shanti!'

8. I feel like king of the World

Shah Rukh's famous line 'I feel like king of the World' never goes out of style and whenever he says this line at events, fans go crazy.

Meanwhile, the film score was composed by Sandeep Chowta while the original songs featured in Om Shanti Om were composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Kumaar, and Vishal Dadlani.

