9 Arjun Rampal best movies that show his powerful performances

Arjun Rampal movies are indeed treasures in Indian cinema. Renowned for his versatility and captivating performances, he has left an indelible mark on the silver screen. Rampal burst onto the scene in 2001 with his debut in Rajeev Rai’s Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, where he shared the screen with stars like Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Keerthi Reddy. Arjun Rampal's best movies have continued to enthrall audiences over the years.

Arjun Rampal's movie list boasts a string of memorable performances. From his iconic role in Om Shanti Om to his soul-stirring portrayal in Rock On and his gripping performance in Raajneeti, Rampal has consistently delivered stellar performances that have resonated with audiences.

Here's a compilation of the best Arjun Rampal movies etched in the hearts of fans to this day.

9 Arjun Rampal best movies that show his acting brilliance

Rock On!!

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Music

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Rock On!! is a movie helmed by Abhishek Kapoor depicting the journey of four individuals from the Mumbai-based edgy rock group "Magik." Established in 1998, the band undergoes conflicts of interest and differing ideologies before reuniting in 2008 for a comeback performance. Arjun Rampal portrays Joseph Mascarenhas, also known as Joe, excelling as a past rockstar who reconnects with his bandmates to relive their peak moments.

Chakravyuh

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol's movie Chakravyuh, under the direction of Prakash Jha, unfolds as a political drama revolving around SP Adil Khan, the central character. He dispatches his associate Kabir as an informant within the Naxal faction, led by Rajan, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, aiming to thwart the Maoists' activities.

However, upon comprehending the cause driving their movement, Kabir transitions into a key commander within the Naxalite ranks. Rampal's portrayal in this socio-political narrative, embodying a police officer entangled amidst the Naxalite uprising, resonates with depth and conviction.

Rajneeti

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In the political thriller Raajneeti, the narrative orbits around Samar Pratap, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to India from his education in the United States, delving into the realm of Indian politics, as implied by the title. Caught amidst the web of power dynamics and ruthless political maneuvers, he finds himself ensnared in a world he initially sought to evade.

Arjun Rampal's character, embodying a minister driven by unwavering loyalty to his family, garnered significant acclaim for his adept portrayal, earning accolades for his performance.

Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: Netflix

In Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's debut film, Arjun Rampal played the character of Mukesh 'Mike.' His portrayal of the villainous persona resonated well with the audience, contributing to the film's immense success and making it one of the standout hits of that year. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie left a lasting impact, with Rampal's performance adding depth to the narrative.

D-Day

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

D-Day is an intense espionage thriller where Arjun Rampal leads a team of Indian agents on a perilous mission to apprehend a notorious terrorist in Pakistan, blending action, patriotism, and suspense seamlessly. Rampal's portrayal of a resolute ex-RAW agent adds layers to the gritty narrative, elevating it as a standout in its genre.

Don

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Isha Koppikar

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Don is a Bollywood action thriller, a remake of the classic 1978 film of the same name, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Arjun Rampal plays Jasjit, also known as "J.J.," a loyal henchman to Shah Rukh Khan's character, Don. With its gripping storyline, stylish action sequences, and stellar performances, Don became one of the highest-grossing films of 2006.

Crakk

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Sports, Thriller

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: DisneyPlus Hotstar

Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, known for his work in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21, follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai into the world of extreme underground sports.

Starring Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, the film explores themes of grit, determination, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. With a talented cast and an experienced director at the helm, Arjun Rampal's new movie delivers an intense and thrilling cinematic experience.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Rampal movie is a Bollywood romantic drama directed by Karan Johar. Released in 2006, the film explores the complexities of love, marriage, and infidelity. Arjun plays the role of Dev's close friend and confidant, adding depth to the narrative with his portrayal. The film received mixed reviews upon its release but was praised for its performances and emotional depth.

Dil Ka Rishta

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanshu Chatterjee

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: YouTube Movies

Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rai's movie revolves around Jai, played by Arjun Rampal, a wealthy businessman who falls in love with Tia, portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, a talented singer with a heart condition. Despite initial resistance from Tia's family, they eventually get married. However, their happiness is short-lived as complications arise due to Tia's health condition and misunderstandings between Jai and his former girlfriend, played by Isha Koppikar.

These films have left a lasting impression on fans and continue to be cherished for Arjun Rampal's exceptional performances.

Which of these performances do you consider to be Arjun Rampal's most outstanding?

