Arjun Rampal celebrates sons Ariv and Arik's birthdays with daughters Mahikaa and Myra; GF Gabriella drops fam-jam moments

Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, have been dating for a few years. Together, they have two sons, Arik and Avik. On the other hand, the Om Shanti Om actor has daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

On July 20, Gabriella shared a series of pictures on her social media account to give a peek into the birthday celebrations of Arik and Avik.

Arjuna Rampal's sons Arik and Avik celebrate their birthdays

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, dropped pictures from the birthday celebrations of their sons Arik and Avik. The first picture shows the couple posing with their one-year-old, Ariv.

The next snap features the trio joined by Arjun's daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. There are also glimpses of the cake-cutting ceremony, kids playing with balloons, on slides, and jumping on an indoor trampoline.

Apart from these, Gabriella also uploaded a video of a delicious-looking spread. In her caption, she wrote, “My two boys , two days apart . Happy 1 to baby Ariv and happy 5 Arik . What a day.”

Meanwhile, on Arik's 5th birthday, Gabriella Demetriades uploaded a video featuring several clips of the birthday boy. “Happy birthday to our sunshine boy. We are all obsessed with you Ari,” she wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal also dropped a montage of clips for his little boy. In the video, Arik can be seen playing at the beach, sitting on the bed, posing on the balcony, and taking a nap. The side note read, “Happy birthday handsome. Thank you for all the fun. Happy 5th birthday my champ.”

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who have been dating for a few years, welcomed Arik in 2019 and Ariv in 2023. The actor was married to model-produced Mehr Jesia. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced the separation in 2018. Arjun and Mehr shared two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Arjun Rampal's work front

The 51-year-old was last seen in the action drama Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. He will be next seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, Nastik, and 3 Monkeys. Meanwhile, in 2023, Arjun Rampal also made his Telugu debut with Bhagavanth Kesari.

