Arshad Warsi shares why he thinks it’s 'better to be in lust than in love’; says, ‘That is why p*rn stars…’

Arshad Warsi is an actor who has been loved for his comedy, both in his reel and real life. The actor has been married to Maria Goretti for nearly three decades and has two kids, a son named Zeke Warsi and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi. While love is the fuel that has kept them going, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. thinks lust is better than love. Read on!

During an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish on YouTube, the actor was asked about love. This is when he stated, “There is romance but somewhere, it's better to be in lust than in love.” Backing this statement, Arshad Warsi said that love changes its form but lust doesn't. He elaborated that love will change and move on from wife to parents, to children, to the dog, money, car, and so on.

However, when it comes to lust, it stays with the woman a person is with. “That is why p*rn stars love each other so much!” he giggled. During the same conversation, he also revealed that he does not indulge in watching pornography or reading X-rated magazines. “I am from a boarding school. I've never watched porn or read those magazines,” he admitted.

Moreover, the Ishqiya actor divulged that he believes in doing things rather than watching them. Giving a life example, Arshad added, “If I like playing cricket, I don't want to watch it. I don't find it interesting until and unless I do it.” Well, the only thing he likes to watch other people do and does it himself is acting.

While talking to the host, he also shared his two cents on pay parity in the industry. According to him, overpaid stars shouldn't get hefty amounts. He said in Hindi, “Mujhe lagta hai itna zyada jo mil raha hai nahin milna chahiye, problem wo hai. I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received; that is the problem.)”

He added that he thinks that the paychecks of some have become so huge that it has created a line between a person and others. He opined that there are some actors who are making a lot of money, and to compensate them, others are suffering. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar.

