Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 co-star Arshad Warsi recalls one habit he picked from star and now his family is also hooked; Find more

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi were seen together for the first time in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Panday. At the time when the actors worked together, they shared some special time with each other and learned about some habits and antics of their co-stars.

During his time shooting for their work commitments, Warsi noticed one habit of Khiladi Kumar that he later adopted in his life. While talking to the host on UNFILTERED by Samdish, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor revealed that Akshay Kumar plays the popular game Ludo on sets.

Arshad Warsi further shared that taking notes from Kumar’s idea of killing time and socializing with each other, he has also introduced the game at his home. The Dhamaal actor stated that at his home, they started this new thing that helps him spend more time with his wife and kids, thanks to Kumar.

The Ishqiya actor revealed that at home, his kids are busy with their mobile phones. Hence, he started playing Ludo with them and now, everyone is addicted. Not just his son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi join in, his wife Maria Goretti also shows interest and becomes a part of the fame. “Ab jo humney Ludo khelna shuru kiya hai..Maria bhi join kar rahi hai saath me,” he laughed out loud.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will share the screen together in their upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that since the makers of the black comedy film were always clear to bring the film during the Summer of 2025 period, they were quick to lock April 10, 2025, as the release date.

A source close to the development informed us, “The film will release on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti and then reap the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday on Monday, April 14 as well. It’s a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3.”

While Akshay and Arshad are playing key roles in the Subhash Kapoor movie, they are joined by Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

