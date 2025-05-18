Athiya Shetty’s mom diaries begin with Evaarah and her latest post is proof; dad KL Rahul, nana Suniel Shetty’s reactions are priceless

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been absolutely thrilled since becoming parents. They joyfully welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula Rahul, on March 24, 2025. Recently, Athiya took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her new life as a mother. She posted a series of heartwarming photos, including snapshots from Evaarah’s one-month celebration on April 24. Among the pictures was a touching moment of KL Rahul cradling their baby girl in his arms.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty’s first shared photo is a sunlit selfie of herself. Another striking black-and-white close-up captures baby Evaarah’s tiny feet, gently held by KL Rahul’s tattooed arm as he cradles her.

See post here:

Wrapped in a printed blanket, the little one rests lovingly in her father's arms. One image showcases a custom wooden comb and brush, intricately engraved with Evaarah's name. Athiya also posted a picture of a cake decorated with "1 month," celebrating Evaarah's one-month milestone.

The last picture offered a glimpse of a storybook page that read: "Is your glass half empty or half full?" asked the mole. "I think I'm just grateful to have a glass," replied the boy. Athiya shared the pictures with the caption, "life lately."

Dad KL Rahul responded to her post with a heartfelt red heart emoji, while nana Suniel Shetty also showed his love by dropping a heart emoji.

Advertisement

Last week on Mother's Day, KL Rahul posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife Athiya Shetty as she celebrated her first Mother's Day. He shared a never-before-seen photo of Athiya holding their baby girl Evaarah close.

In his caption, KL Rahul praised her strength, grace, and patience, writing, "Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace and patience has made me fall in love with you even more." He added, "Happy 1st Mother's Day baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly got married in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. They shared the joyful news through a joint Instagram post that stated they were "Blessed with a Baby Girl" along with the date and their names.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooves to Kajra Re in UNSEEN video from wedding, hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya can’t stop admiring; WATCH