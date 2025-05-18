Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooves to Kajra Re in UNSEEN video from wedding, hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya can’t stop admiring; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan always manage to grab attention whenever they step out. Their recent outing was no exception. The couple, accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was seen attending a wedding celebration in Mumbai. A video from the event has now made its way to social media, capturing the family smiling and dancing as a singer performed their song Kajra Re.

At a recent wedding celebration, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen having a great time as they danced to the beats of the dhol. The viral video captures Aishwarya dancing with joy, while Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan joined in by clapping along.

Abhishek looked elegant in an ivory sherwani, Aishwarya wore a full-sleeved ivory anarkali paired with a matching dupatta, and Aaradhya complemented them in a coordinated lehenga.

Last month, Aishwarya and Abhishek marked their 18th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt celebration. To commemorate the occasion, Aishwarya shared a touching family photo on Instagram, featuring herself, her hubby, and their daughter Aaradhya. The picture captured the trio in a close embrace, exuding love and togetherness.

Aish looked elegant with her signature red lipstick and sleek hairstyle, while Abhishek kept it classic in a white shirt and striking red glasses. Aaradhya stood close, beaming with a sweet smile, completing the picture-perfect family moment.

Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy, a film directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie also featured Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi, and premiered on Prime Video on March 14.

Up next, Abhishek will be seen in Housefull 5, a star-studded comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade.

The film will also feature Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on June 6.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The historical epic also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj, among others. As of now, Aishwarya has not announced any upcoming film projects.

