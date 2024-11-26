Ayushmann Khurrana credits Arijit Singh for his first singing performance in Dallas: ‘He really requested…’

Ayushmann Khurrana has already proved his mettle as a skilled actor by delivering several hit movies. But over the years, he has also established himself as an ace singer and performer. Currently, the artist is touring America, making his fans go gaga over his soulful voice. But he didn’t forget to credit Arijit Singh for making him do his first-ever live singing performance in the US in front of over fifty thousand people.

While interacting with IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana stated that he always used to think of himself as a good actor who can sing as part of films. But the thought of doing an onstage performance in front of thousands of people never crossed his mind as he always thought he was more of an actor than a singer. “The credit of doing my first music performance goes to Arijit Singh,” the actor-singer stated.

Going back in time, he recalled his first performance in front of scores of people, all thanks to Singh. The Dream Girl 2 star spilled that every year, a Diwali Mela is hosted in Dallas, in the US, and after winning accolades for Vicky Donor and his singing in the movie, Arijit called him in 2013.

The ace singer had a performance at the Mela but due to an emergency he couldn’t make it, but his band had reached Dallas. This is when the Sajni singer requested Khurrana to go perform there. Even though he explained to Arijit Singh that he has always sung to himself, or for his friends at a party “he really requested and since I have also always been a fan of him, so I eventually gave in and agreed” stated the Bareilly Ki Barfi star.

When Ayushmann went for the concert, the stadium was full of almost fifty thousand people. Obviously, he was taken aback since he was going from performing in a drawing room to this. But luckily, everyone loved the performance and the response was great. After this, he started enjoying it so much that he had to make his own band and do live singing.

