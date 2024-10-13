Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Emotional Salman Khan arrives at Lilavati hospital to meet late politician's family

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The untimely death of Maharashtra's ex-minister Baba Siddique has left the nation in shock. The political figure was gunned down by unknown attackers in Mumbai's Bandra area last night. Upon hearing the news, Salman Khan visited Lilavati Hospital late at night to console Siddique's family, appearing visibly shaken by the incident.

The Sikandar actor arrived in his black Range Rover, wearing a light blue T-shirt. He was photographed as he came to meet the politician's family, looking visibly emotional and distressed.

Salman Khan shared a close relationship with Baba Siddique and was a regular attendee at Siddique’s well-known annual Iftar gatherings, which often attracted some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

The bond between Salman and the Siddique family has always been strong, with the actor often participating in their social functions and events.

After hearing the news, Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, and Shikhar Pahariya rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot by bullets in the stomach and chest during an attack as he was leaving his son Zeeshan Siddique's MLA office in Bandra, Mumbai. After being shot six times, the former political leader was immediately taken to the hospital but tragically passed away later that night.

As reported by NDTV, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The arrested individuals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third assailant remains at large.

According to the latest report from ANI, Baba Siddique was shot near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai. Footage from the crime scene revealed a shattered window on his SUV.

PTI also reported that security has been heightened outside Lilavati Hospital following the tragic death of the political leader.

Police confirmed that the assailants fired two to three rounds at Siddique. Known for hosting grand Iftar parties, Siddique had gained quite the reputation in political circles. Earlier this year, he left the Congress party and aligned himself with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

