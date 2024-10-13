Baba Siddique Death: Salman Khan halts Bigg Boss 18 shoot and rushes to hospital; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In an unexpected turn of events, Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. The senior NCP leader was shot by unidentified gunmen in Bandra East, and his sad demise has left everyone shocked. After learning about his death, Salman Khan reportedly canceled his shoot for Bigg Boss 18. A few of the latest media reports suggest that the Dabangg actor immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was being treated after the tragic incident.

Reports have emerged indicating that the actor's security has been significantly intensified, and he has been strongly advised not to visit the hospital. As per the reports, the police have arrested two individuals suspected of being involved in the assassination of the politician, and one is absconding. The leader sustained three gunshot wounds during the attack. It goes without saying that Baba Siddique and Salman shared a strong and close bond.

Going by the reports doing rounds, the shooting incident occurred near the office of Baba’s son, Zeeshan Siddiqui. Police sources have confirmed that two people have been detained for interrogation. Baba Siddique was shot near the chest, and the wounds led to his fatal injuries. After hearing of the shocking news, Sanjay Dutt was among the first celebrities to reach the hospital.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was one of the regular guests at Siddique’s high-profile Iftaar parties. Like every year, the actor marked his attendance at the party earlier this year in March. The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was the peacemaker between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

