Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Yuvraj Singh, Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh and more mourn late politician's demise, demand justice

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The death of Maharashtra’s ex-minister Baba Siddique has left the country in shock. Several celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Saqib Saleem, Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh, Lulia Vantur and Raj Kundra took to their social media handles and shared posts mourning his loss.

Baba Siddique was gunned down by three shooters near his office last night. The political figure was known for sharing a warm bond with celebrities, and his star-studded Iftar party remains proof. As a result, many celebrities shared their condolences on his death through their social media posts.

Riteish Deshmukh took to his X account and shared that he was shocked by the news and demanded justice for the late politician. He wrote, "Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to Zeeshan (his son) and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Bipasha Basu, who was often spotted at his Iftar parties with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, shared his picture on her Instagram story and tagged the late politician's Instagram handle. She wrote, "Strength to the family."

Advertisement

Even Salman Khan's close friend, Lulia Vantur shared his picture and wrote “Rest in peace” on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Salman Khan shared a close bond with Baba Siddique and always supported him in his interviews.

Apart from them, Saqib Saleem, who also shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, recalled their interactions and demanded “strict punishment” for the culprits.

He penned, "Heartbreaking to read about Baba Siddique's demise. My interactions with him were always filled with warmth and love. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and prayers to the whole family in these tough times. Praying for justice. The people who were behind this should not be spared."

Apart from these reactions, several celebrities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, visited the hospital where Baba Siddique was admitted late at night. In the morning, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram handle and shared how he considered the latter as his brother.

Advertisement

He wrote, "We are devastated by the untimely loss of Baba Siddique Bhai. A man who embodied kindness, bringing people together wherever he went. My partner has not only lost a brother-in-law but a guiding light, someone he saw as a second father. Baba, your loss is unbearable, but those responsible will answer for it!!!”

Alongside Bollywood celebrities, cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared how the politician was a sincere and kind leader. The cricketer mourned the loss of Baba Siddique and wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Baba Siddique. A true leader who worked tirelessly for the people, his sincerity and large-heartedness will be remembered by all who knew him. My condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace."

On October 12, late at night, Baba Siddique was shot by bullets in the stomach and chest while leaving his son Zeeshan Siddique's MLA office. He was immediately taken to the nearby Lilavati Hospital but tragically passed away

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for politician's death; ‘Salman Khan, hum ye jung nahi chahte the...'