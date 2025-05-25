'Bahut neeche girane ki koshish...': Kapkapiii actor Tusshar Kapoor admits harsh judgments about looks almost crushed him

While nepotism has become a hot topic in Bollywood in recent years, there was a time when actors from film families weren't under such intense public examination. In a recent interview, Tusshar Kapoor reflected on his debut year in the industry and shared how certain individuals attempted to undermine his journey and tried to pull him down.

Tusshar Kapoor on facing harsh criticism over his looks

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tusshar Kapoor reflected on his debut in Bollywood with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai in 2001. He acknowledged that while the conversation around nepotism wasn't as dominant back then, it had already begun to surface.

He mentioned that being from a film family often invited extra scrutiny from a section of the media, who seemed to view everything with a critical lens. He noted that one had to develop a thick skin in such an environment, as there were constant attempts to bring him down.

Tusshar shared that, in his early days, a particular segment of the media was often critical of star kids, seemingly determined to find flaws in whatever they did. He reportedly recalled that if one attended a press event in a natural look without makeup or hairstyling, the criticism would be "hero dikhne laayak nahi ho."

The Kapkapii actor reflected that he considered himself fortunate to have had the willpower to face criticism and stay focused on his work. Recalling the release of his debut film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, he noted that its success played a crucial role in keeping him motivated.

Otherwise, he admitted, the pressure could have overwhelmed him. He clarified that he did not enter the film industry with the intent to meet anyone else's expectations, but there were constant efforts to judge and hinder his journey. However, he emphasized that the audience remains sincere and unbiased, as they judge actors purely based on their on-screen performances.

Kapoor challenged the popular belief that star kids automatically have an easy journey in the film industry. He clarified that being the child of a celebrity doesn't necessarily mean having a smooth ride. While he acknowledged that landing a debut film might be relatively easier for star kids, he emphasized that even this opportunity is not guaranteed.

What follows, the completion of that film and the career decisions made afterward, remains uncertain. He pointed out that constant scrutiny and the persistent perception that "the glass is always half empty" are challenges star kids often have to confront and rise above.

