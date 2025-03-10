Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan picks his choice, reveals if Remo D’Souza is a better choreographer or director; 'He's very difficult...'

Abhishek Bachchan has been actively promoting his upcoming film, Be Happy, in which he plays a single father to his on-screen daughter, portrayed by Inayat Verma. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025. During the promotional events, Abhishek spoke about his experience collaborating with Remo. When asked whether he prefers Remo as a director or a choreographer and said "He's very difficult as a choreographer."

Abhishek Bachchan, in a conversation with Times of India, shared that he prefers Remo D'Souza as a filmmaker, describing him as a challenging choreographer.

He explained that Remo tends to put in complex dance moves and long takes when working as a choreographer, though he did not do so in their latest film.

However, as a director, Abhishek praised him for his ability to separate his choreography expertise from his filmmaking approach. The actor highlighted that choreography is a highly technical craft that requires strict adherence to rhythm and beats, leaving little room for flexibility.

In contrast, he noted that when Remo steps into the director's role, there is no visible influence of his choreographic background. According to Jr Bachchan, Remo allows actors the time and space to perform freely and never imposes rigid shot constraints on them.

On the other hand, in another chat with PTI, the Dhoom actor talked about Be Happy and noted that there haven't been many films focusing on the bond between a father and daughter.

He shared insights on how a family adapts to life without a mother, emphasizing that his upcoming movie presents an intriguing storyline where a father steps up to fill the void left by her absence. He noted that such narratives are rare in cinema, making the concept both refreshing and unique.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy revolves around Shiv, a devoted single father, who goes to great lengths to support his gifted daughter's aspirations.

Be Happy reunites Bachchan with child actor Inayat Verma, who previously shared the screen with him in the 2020 comedy-drama Ludo. The film also features Johny Lever, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Harleen Sethi in key roles.