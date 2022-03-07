Be YouNick Makes Real People The Models of KRA Streetwear

Looking for ways to elevate your authentic self in the most fashionable way? Fret not because Krá streetwear label has got your back! Designed for all those individuals who do not hesitate in being their unapologetic and true selves, the limited-edition streetwear from Krá is all you need to elevate your streetwear aesthetic. And if you are ready to get an instant style upgrade but the thought of compromising with your inner personality scares you, Be YouNick is here to guide you through this awesome transformation journey!

To make things more realistic than ever, Nikunj Lotia (aka Be YouNick) has stepped in as the Chief Creative Officer of Krá. At a grassroots level, Nick is all of us trying to make it big without compromising on our identity. Aptly resonating with the brand philosophy of Krá, Nick’s way of giving a makeover to the common man is simply a one-of-a-kind approach and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be excited about it!

As the Chief Creative Officer of Krá, Nick perfectly embodies the philosophies on which the label is created- being unapologetic and original no matter what! In order to execute this brilliant idea, Nick has created a personalized look for three real customers of Krá, Hitesh, Gautham, and Mihir, from different walks of life. He picks out three different looks that reflect their individual, inner self, and makes them stand out from others. Giving a semi-formal makeover to an athlete sounds a bit odd, right? But the way our real customer Gautham undergoes a shift from his usual sporty style to a cool semi-formal style is too interesting to miss! The second real customer, Hitesh wanted to bring a change in his regular formal style. So, Nick picked out a vibrant singlet to give his look a touch of street style. In the process of this makeover, Nick steps in as the stylist and gives them a look that is wow while still maintaining their OG selves.

In a world where fast fashion seems to be the biggest fad, Krá aims to redo things with limited-edition drops. Krá clothing line in India offers a range of trendy and casual outfits that is accessible to all and super easy to pull off! Whether you love graffiti or gaming or skateboarding, go ahead and embrace your inner street self with Krá in the most genuine way. Krá clothing is a shout-out to street culture and a celebration of the various sub-cultures that make street-style cool and relevant among many of us.

Kra incorporates classic streetwear silhouettes in its collections that elevate your style without breaking the bank! Be it oversized hoodies or funky low-waist trousers or even reversible jackets, you have all kinds of options to explore without having a major FOMO!

Create a look that is unique to you and let the world know who you are with this limited-edition streetwear collection from Krá. Because it is when you are really comfortable with what you wear, is when you can truly own who you are.