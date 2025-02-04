‘Beast’ Aryan Khan’s rumored girfriend Larissa Bonesi calls him ‘number 1’ after announcement of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday (February 3, 2025) introduced his son, Aryan, through a hilarious teaser of the upcoming Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan is making his directorial debut with the series which is slated to be released this year. Now, Aryan's rumored girflriend took to Instagram stories and showered love on her 'beast and number 1'.

Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, took to her Instagram Stories, re-shared the teaser, and wrote, 'Thaaat's fire! The Ba***ds of Bollywood*—the most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan."

See here:

In the teaser that has Aryan in the shadows directing his father, the actor is frustrated with the number of takes he is asked to give. Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to announce the show. “Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon”.

See the post here:

Speaking at the Next on Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan said that he hopes the Indian public would shower his son and daughter with love.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the crowd and expressed his heartfelt wish that his son, who is stepping into direction, and his daughter, who is beginning her journey as an actress, receive even half the love and support from the world that he has been fortunate to receive. He added that even 50% of that love would be more than enough for them.

The series, described as a captivating, humorous, and engaging narrative, follows the journey of an ambitious outsider and his companions as they navigate the vibrant and unpredictable world of Bollywood.

Viewers can expect to be taken on a thrilling adventure through the chaos, glamour, and eccentricities of the film industry, with special appearances from some of the most renowned stars in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.