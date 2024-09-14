Berlin actor Aparshakti Khurana recalls he was asked to touch brother Ayushmann's feet every morning when he was a child; here's why

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who recently basked in the success of Amar Kaushik's film, Stree 2, shares a close bond with his brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti attended the special screening of his recently released film, Berlin a few days ago which was attended by several celebrities including his brother, Ayushmann. The Stree 2 actor won hearts by bowing down to seek his brother's blessings at the event, a video of which went viral. Berlin actor Aparshakti Khurana has now opened up on why he was asked to touch brother Ayushmann's feet every morning when he was a child.

In a new podcast with Digital Commentary on YouTube, Aparshakti Khurana got candid about his bond with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and how the tradition of touching his feet came into existence. The Berlin actor reminisced how their late father, P Khurana would ask him to call Dream Girl 2 star "bhaiya" as a respectful gesture, however, he wouldn't do it.

Recalling his siblings' fight with Ayushmann, Aparshakti shared that he once spilled swear words for him when he was around 8-9 years old. For this act, the Stree 2 actor was "beaten" up a lot in his childhood.

Aparshakti recalled how he was given an ultimatum to touch Ayushmann's feet every day or asked to leave the house. Quoting what he was instructed to do, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recalled, "From this day on, you will call him ‘bhaiya’ and every morning you will touch his feet in the morning and that is the only way you can stay in this house, or you can’t stay in this house."

Advertisement

Reminiscing his childhood days, the 36-year-old actor spoke about how he didn't know how to respect his elder brother Ayushmann while he was quite young. After Aparshakti started touching his brother's feet, he realized that there was a "lesser scope to fight or conflict" between them. Describing their relationship as "old-school Ram-Lakshman kind", the Stree actor shared that the Khurana brothers have had a "middle-class" upbringing and credited it for their brotherhood.

Speaking of the viral video, the clip showed Aparshakti arriving with his wife Akriti Khurana on the red carpet and meeting his brother Ayushmann and sister-in-law, Tahira Kashyap. Aparshakti touched Ayushmann's feet and hugged Tahira. Similarly, Akriti bent down to touch Tahira's feet and hugged Ayushmann.

Also starring Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and others, Berlin was released on ZEE5 on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Berlin Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Aparshakti Khurana and Rahul Bose’s exhilarating spy thriller