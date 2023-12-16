15 Bollywood Hindi wedding songs list: Bole Chudiyan, Gal Mithi Mithi Bol to Dilliwaali Girlfriend

Wedding songs are the essence of every Indian wedding, infusing the celebration with joy and rhythm. From the mehndi to the vidaai, these songs add a lively touch to every ceremony. If you're planning to create a playlist to amplify the festive vibes, explore this Hindi wedding songs list that promises to bring the perfect musical backdrop to your celebrations!

Best wedding songs for your upcoming Indian wedding festivities

1. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna

Movie : Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Singer : Lata Mangeshkar & Udit Narayan

: Lata Mangeshkar & Udit Narayan Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna remains the top choice when it comes to choosing marriage songs. Featured prominently in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this timeless track, with the magnetic presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has become synonymous with Indian weddings. Even as the years go by, its charm continues to elevate the atmosphere of every wedding ceremony.

2. Gal Mithi Mithi Bol

Movie : Aisha

: Aisha Singer : Tochi Raina

: Tochi Raina Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

The charm of Gal Mithi Mithi Bol is heightened by its incorporation of numerous Punjabi phrases. This distinctive feature makes it an even more delightful addition to any joyous occasion, be it a sangeet, reception, or wedding. Including this track in your wedding songs list is sure to enhance the overall ambiance and infuse the celebration with a touch of Punjabi flair.

3. Punjabi Wedding Song

Movie : Hasee Toh Phasee

: Hasee Toh Phasee Singer : Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal

: Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Featured in Hasee Toh Phasee, Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal's lively voices set the tone for a memorable family wedding dance. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's performance makes it one of the best tracks to add in your wedding song list.

4. Morni Bannke

Movie : Badhaai Ho

: Badhaai Ho Singer : Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar

: Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar Lyrics by: MellowD

Hailing from the movie Badhaai Ho, the energetic dance number by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is a pure entertainer. Its lively beats are certain to elevate the energy at any wedding celebration where it's played. Wedding songs Bollywood at its best!

5. Maahi Ve

Movie : Kal Ho Naa Ho

: Kal Ho Naa Ho Singer : Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan

: Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

When it comes to the best wedding songs, this celebratory number from Kal Ho Naa Ho stands out. Sung by Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan, it's a musical delight composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. With guest appearances from Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the star-studded cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and more.

6. Aaj Hai Sagaai

Movie : Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

: Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha Singer : Abhijeet & Alka Yagnik

: Abhijeet & Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

The energetic Aaj Hai Sagai from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a must-have for your wedding dance songs playlist. Sung by Abhijeet, and Alka Yagnik, its lively rhythm and celebratory vibe make it a perfect choice to elevate the dance floor and infuse joy into the engagement night.

7. Aaj Se Teri

Movie : Padman

: Padman Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Kausar Munir

For an unforgettable sangeet evening, consider the magic of Amit Trivedi's composition and Arijit Singh's vocals in the song from Padman. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, the heartfelt lyrics by Kausar Munir beautifully express the groom's commitment and affection towards his wife, making it a soulful addition to your wedding sangeet songs playlist.

8. Dilbaro

Movie : Raazi

: Raazi Singer : Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vibha Saraf

: Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vibha Saraf Lyrics by: Gulzar

Dilbaro, rendered by Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vibha Saraf, is a touching gem among Indian wedding songs. Its emotional resonance beautifully depicts a daughter's poignant departure from her home and father post-marriage. Featured in Raazi, with soulful music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song stars Alia Bhatt, Rajit Kapur, and Vicky Kaushal.

9. Makhna

Movie : Drive

: Drive Singer : Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur

: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur Lyrics by: Ozil Dalal, Tanishk Bagchi

Makhna from the movie Drive, featuring the dynamic vocals of Yasser Desai, Asees Kaur and lively beats by Tanishk Bagchi, is a perfect addition to your songs for Indian wedding dance playlist. The peppy track, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, infuses a vibrant groove into any celebration with its catchy tune and energetic rhythm.

10. Wah Wah Ramji

Movie : Hum Aapke Hai Koun

: Hum Aapke Hai Koun Singer : Lata Mangeshkar & S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

: Lata Mangeshkar & S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Lyrics by: Ravinder Rawal

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are legit goals in this iconic Bollywood wedding song. Their sweet bickering is the secret sauce that wins everyone over. No wonder this track is a regular at weddings—pure magic in the air. It’s one of the best Bollywood songs for weddings!

11. Tere Dwaare Pe Aayi Baaraat

Movie : Vivah

: Vivah Singer : Sudesh Bhonsle

: Sudesh Bhonsle Lyrics by: Ravindra Jain

This enchanting tune, a gem among Indian wedding songs, captures the union of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the film Vivah. Amidst the celebration, their love shines brightly as he supports her during a challenging time. The emotional moment intensifies as Alok Nath, portraying a fatherly figure, bids a heartfelt farewell as she embarks on her journey to her in-laws' home. Crafted by the renowned Ravindra Jain, this melody, sung by Sudesh Bhonsle, adds a soulful touch to the rich tapestry of Indian wedding songs.

12. Nachde Ne Saare

Movie : Baar Baar Dekho

: Baar Baar Dekho Singer : Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur & Siddharth Mahadevan

: Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur & Siddharth Mahadevan Lyrics by: Aditya Sharma

Check out this super fun dance track from Baar Baar Dekho, where Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur, and Siddharth Mahadevan team up to bring the party vibes! It's like the VIP of the best wedding songs. Jasleen Royal, the mastermind behind the beats, totally pumps it with infectious energy. Watch Katrina Kaif groove to it – you won't be able to resist hitting the dance floor with this catchy rhythm. Seriously, this one's a must-add to your Hindi wedding song playlist, no questions asked!

13. Sweetheart

Movie : Kedarnath

: Kedarnath Singer : Dev Negi

: Dev Negi Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

In this lively number from Kedarnath, catch Sushant Singh Rajput busting some moves for Sara Ali Khan. The tune, voiced by Dev Negi and crafted by the musical genius Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is a gem among wedding dance songs. The rhythm and chemistry in this song make it a perfect addition to the playlist for those who love to groove at weddings.

14. Saajanji Ghar Aaye

Movie : Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Singer : Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy

: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

In Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan and Kajol dance joyfully before their on-screen wedding. Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Kavita Krishnamurthy lend their voices to this classic, making it a cherished addition to marriage songs. The song marks the entry of Salman Khan's character, adding to the film's charm.

15. Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Movie : Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Singer : Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan

: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan Lyrics by: Kumaar

Dillwalas swear by this ultimate wedding dance song! Drop it at your sangeet, and witness the magic unfold as each guest showcases their best moves. This track is a sure shot formula to turn your wedding into a fun-filled event. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are a treat to watch in this track!

16. Sajnaji Vaari Vaari

Movie : Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

: Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Singer : Sunidhi Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani

: Sunidhi Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

In your Hindi wedding songs list, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari is a must-play gem from Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shekhar Ravjiani, and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, this high-energy track guarantees to make you dance and elevate the party vibes.

17. Yeh Ladka Hai Allah

Movie : Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Singer : Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan

: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

One of the standout wedding songs Bollywood has to offer, Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from K3G featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is ideal for unforgettable sangeet or mehndi nights. This track truly encapsulates the joyful essence of the moment with its lively melody.

18. Dil Chori

Movie : Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Singer : Hans Raj Hans, Yo Yo Honey Singh

: Hans Raj Hans, Yo Yo Honey Singh Lyrics by: Sham Balkar

Your significant other has already captured your heart, and there's nothing you can do but embrace it. Dance to the rhythm of this Bollywood wedding song and fully enjoy your special day.

19. Rangisari

Movie : JugJugg Jeeyo

: JugJugg Jeeyo Singer : Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth

: Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth Lyrics by: Traditional

This song has gained popularity for a good reason, and has been trending on Instagram reels ever since! It's a beautiful choice for a bridal entry, a solo performance, or even for lively sangeet or mehndi nights. Don't miss out—add this to your wedding songs list as soon as possible.

20. Din Shagna Da

Movie : Phillauri

: Phillauri Singer : Jasleen Royal

: Jasleen Royal Lyrics by: Neeraj Rajawat

We all couldn't help but be moved when Anushka Sharma made her entrance on this highly popular Indian wedding song during her special day. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the most soulful Hindi wedding songs, making it a perfect choice for your bridal entry.

21. Galla Goodiyan

Movie : Dil Dhadakne Do

: Dil Dhadakne Do Singer : Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh

: Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Who wouldn't want to dance to this song with their entire family whenever it plays? It's the perfect addition to your wedding playlist, creating a wonderful dance moment with all your loved ones during your sangeet.

22. Bole Chudiyan

Movie : Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Singer : Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy

: Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan

Bole Chudiyan, a quintessential Bollywood gem, is a must-have in your songs for wedding dance playlist. It's lively beats and festive melody create an enchanting ambiance, making it an ideal choice for couples and guests to dance joyously at weddings. This timeless track adds a touch of celebration to any special occasion.

Bonus Hindi wedding songs

Alright, just when you think that's the end, we've got more songs for you, carefully curated and categorized according to different occasions.

MEHNDI NIGHT SONGS

Mehndi is a special event in Indian weddings, where the bride and others adorn their hands and feet with intricate Mehndi art. It's considered auspicious, with both bride and groom participating. The Mehndi night is celebrated with music and dance, bringing joy and fun to the event. Here are some tracks to make your Mehndi night truly enjoyable.

Jab Mehendi Lag Lag Jaave- Singh Saab The Great

Desi Girl – Dostana

Ambarsariya – Fukrey

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali- Zubeidaa

Drama Queen – Hasee Toh Phasee

Gulaabo – Shaandaar

Laung da Lashkara – Patiala House

Baari Barsi – Band Baja Baaraat

Sasuraal Genda Phool – Delhi 6

SANGEET NIGHT SONGS

Sangeet Day, the day before the main wedding, is filled with music, dance, and joy. Everyone enjoys the event to the fullest, often featuring choreographed group and couple dances. Consider these songs for your lively Sangeet.

Lak Mera Hit – Sonu Ke Tittu Ke Sweety

Aa Toh Sahi – Judwa 2

High Heels – Ki & Ka

Proper Patola – Namastey England

Ghar More Pardesiya – Kalank

Balle Balle – Pride & Prejudice

Sapne Mein Milti Hain – Satya

Navrai Majhi – English Vinglish

Jhallah Wallah – Ishaqzaade

Kala Chasma - Baar Baar Dekho

HALDI CEREMONY SONGS

The Haldi ceremony, held on the wedding morning, is auspicious. Turmeric imparts glow and radiance, applied to both bride and groom. These songs will add joy to your Haldi ceremony.

Coca Cola Tu – Luka Chuppi

Lagdi Hai Thaai – Simran

Laung Laachi – Laung Laachi

London Thumkada - Queen

Iski Uski - 2 States

Ek Kunwara - Masti

Gud Naal - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sauda Khara Khara - Good Newwz

Kesariya - Brahmastra

The Punjaabban - JugJugg Jeeyo

BARAAT SONGS

Indian grooms make a regal entrance with dhols, bands, and dancing baraatis, creating a grand Baraat spectacle. Elevate the celebration with these Bollywood Wedding Songs specially curated for your Baraat, adding a musical touch to the vibrant and joyous procession.

Rum Whiskey – Vicky Donor

Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya - Hum Saath Saath Hain

Tenu Leke – Salaam-E-Ishq

Sauda Khara Khara – Good Newwz

Mundiya – Baghi 2

Ainvayi Ainvayi – Band Baaja Baraat

Sadi Gali – Tanu Weds Manu

Sapne Mein Milti Hai – Satya

Zingaat – Dhadak

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badri Ki Dulhania

Malhari – Bajirao Mastani

Swag Ke Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Mujhse Shadi Karogi – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Chogada – Loveyatri

Banno – Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Meri Banno Ki ayegi Baraat – Aaina

Le Jayenge Le Jayenge – Chor Machaye Shor

BRIDAL ENTRY SONGS

The Indian bride walks down the aisle with grandeur and enthusiasm. Enhance your entry with these songs, chosen to add both power and subtlety to this significant moment in your wedding celebration.

Nachdi Fira – Secret Superstar

Saiyyan Superstar - Ek Paheli Leela

Mile Ho Tum Humko – Neha Kakkar

Teri Ore – Singh Is King

Mere Sohneya - Kabir Singh

Afreen Afreen – Coke Studio Season 9

Madhaniya – Punjabi Folk Song

Nazm Nazm – Bareily Ki Barfi

Mast Magan – 2 States

Tune Maari Entry – Gunday

Aj Lagdi Hai Main To Miss India – Neeti Mohan

Laal Ishq – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela

Manwa Laage – Happy New Year

MAIN WEDDING SONGS

Certainly, as both families engage in wedding rituals, your guests will seek enjoyment beyond eating and chatting—they'll want to dance. Here are some songs perfect for the main wedding celebration, ensuring a lively and entertaining atmosphere for everyone.

Hasi (Female Version) – Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Jag Ghumeya – Sultan

Joote De Do Paise Le Lo - Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Mainu Lehenga Le De Mahanga – Jass Manak

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai – Jimmy Shergill

Didi Tera Devar Deewana – Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

Lamberghini – The Doorbeen Feat Ragini

Koka – Khandaani Shafakhana

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat

Wakhra Swag – Judgementall Hai Kya

Pallo Latke – Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana

Pehli Baar – Dhadak

Dil Ka Telephone – Dream Girl

Baby Doll Main Sone Di – Ragini MMS 2

Aankh Marey – Simmba

Tareefan – Veere Di Wedding

Badtaameez Dil – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Vaddi Sharabaan – De De Pyar De

VIDAI SONGS

Vidai, a poignant moment at Indian weddings, marks the emotional farewell to a beloved daughter. A tearful event for everyone involved. Here, we present soulful Bollywood Wedding Songs curated to accompany and enhance the emotional atmosphere of the Vidai ceremony.

Charkha Mera Rangla - Punjabi Folk Song

Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Jaa - Neel Kamal

Banno Re Banno Meri Chali Sasural – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Babul Ka Ye Ghar Behna – Daata

Babul - Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Dulhe Ka Sehra - Dhadkan

Bidaai - Raksha Bandhan

Tere Saath Hoon Main - Raksha Bandhan

Laadki - Angrezi Medium

Babul Ka Ghar Chor Ke - Sainik

WEDDING RECEPTION SONGS

The wedding reception, a pivotal post-wedding event hosted by the groom, unites both families in joyous celebration. It serves as a stress-reliever, fostering laughter and fun. This is where the bride is introduced to the groom's extended family and friends. Enhance the ambiance with these Bollywood songs at your wedding reception.