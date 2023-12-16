15 Bollywood Hindi wedding songs list: Bole Chudiyan, Gal Mithi Mithi Bol to Dilliwaali Girlfriend
Explore our collection of Bollywood Hindi wedding songs, carefully curated for every wedding occasion—from sangeet and mehndi to the grand baraat!
Wedding songs are the essence of every Indian wedding, infusing the celebration with joy and rhythm. From the mehndi to the vidaai, these songs add a lively touch to every ceremony. If you're planning to create a playlist to amplify the festive vibes, explore this Hindi wedding songs list that promises to bring the perfect musical backdrop to your celebrations!
Best wedding songs for your upcoming Indian wedding festivities
1. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna
- Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Singer: Lata Mangeshkar & Udit Narayan
- Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi
Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna remains the top choice when it comes to choosing marriage songs. Featured prominently in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this timeless track, with the magnetic presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has become synonymous with Indian weddings. Even as the years go by, its charm continues to elevate the atmosphere of every wedding ceremony.
2. Gal Mithi Mithi Bol
- Movie: Aisha
- Singer: Tochi Raina
- Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
The charm of Gal Mithi Mithi Bol is heightened by its incorporation of numerous Punjabi phrases. This distinctive feature makes it an even more delightful addition to any joyous occasion, be it a sangeet, reception, or wedding. Including this track in your wedding songs list is sure to enhance the overall ambiance and infuse the celebration with a touch of Punjabi flair.
3. Punjabi Wedding Song
- Movie: Hasee Toh Phasee
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal
- Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Featured in Hasee Toh Phasee, Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal's lively voices set the tone for a memorable family wedding dance. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's performance makes it one of the best tracks to add in your wedding song list.
4. Morni Bannke
- Movie: Badhaai Ho
- Singer: Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar
- Lyrics by: MellowD
Hailing from the movie Badhaai Ho, the energetic dance number by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is a pure entertainer. Its lively beats are certain to elevate the energy at any wedding celebration where it's played. Wedding songs Bollywood at its best!
5. Maahi Ve
- Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Singer: Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan
- Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
When it comes to the best wedding songs, this celebratory number from Kal Ho Naa Ho stands out. Sung by Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan, it's a musical delight composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. With guest appearances from Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the star-studded cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and more.
6. Aaj Hai Sagaai
- Movie: Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
- Singer: Abhijeet & Alka Yagnik
- Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan
The energetic Aaj Hai Sagai from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a must-have for your wedding dance songs playlist. Sung by Abhijeet, and Alka Yagnik, its lively rhythm and celebratory vibe make it a perfect choice to elevate the dance floor and infuse joy into the engagement night.
7. Aaj Se Teri
- Movie: Padman
- Singer: Arijit Singh
- Lyrics by: Kausar Munir
For an unforgettable sangeet evening, consider the magic of Amit Trivedi's composition and Arijit Singh's vocals in the song from Padman. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, the heartfelt lyrics by Kausar Munir beautifully express the groom's commitment and affection towards his wife, making it a soulful addition to your wedding sangeet songs playlist.
8. Dilbaro
- Movie: Raazi
- Singer: Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vibha Saraf
- Lyrics by: Gulzar
Dilbaro, rendered by Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vibha Saraf, is a touching gem among Indian wedding songs. Its emotional resonance beautifully depicts a daughter's poignant departure from her home and father post-marriage. Featured in Raazi, with soulful music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song stars Alia Bhatt, Rajit Kapur, and Vicky Kaushal.
9. Makhna
- Movie: Drive
- Singer: Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai & Asees Kaur
- Lyrics by: Ozil Dalal, Tanishk Bagchi
Makhna from the movie Drive, featuring the dynamic vocals of Yasser Desai, Asees Kaur and lively beats by Tanishk Bagchi, is a perfect addition to your songs for Indian wedding dance playlist. The peppy track, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, infuses a vibrant groove into any celebration with its catchy tune and energetic rhythm.
10. Wah Wah Ramji
- Movie: Hum Aapke Hai Koun
- Singer: Lata Mangeshkar & S. P. Balasubrahmanyam
- Lyrics by: Ravinder Rawal
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are legit goals in this iconic Bollywood wedding song. Their sweet bickering is the secret sauce that wins everyone over. No wonder this track is a regular at weddings—pure magic in the air. It’s one of the best Bollywood songs for weddings!
11. Tere Dwaare Pe Aayi Baaraat
- Movie: Vivah
- Singer: Sudesh Bhonsle
- Lyrics by: Ravindra Jain
This enchanting tune, a gem among Indian wedding songs, captures the union of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the film Vivah. Amidst the celebration, their love shines brightly as he supports her during a challenging time. The emotional moment intensifies as Alok Nath, portraying a fatherly figure, bids a heartfelt farewell as she embarks on her journey to her in-laws' home. Crafted by the renowned Ravindra Jain, this melody, sung by Sudesh Bhonsle, adds a soulful touch to the rich tapestry of Indian wedding songs.
12. Nachde Ne Saare
- Movie: Baar Baar Dekho
- Singer: Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur & Siddharth Mahadevan
- Lyrics by: Aditya Sharma
Check out this super fun dance track from Baar Baar Dekho, where Jasleen Royal, Harshdeep Kaur, and Siddharth Mahadevan team up to bring the party vibes! It's like the VIP of the best wedding songs. Jasleen Royal, the mastermind behind the beats, totally pumps it with infectious energy. Watch Katrina Kaif groove to it – you won't be able to resist hitting the dance floor with this catchy rhythm. Seriously, this one's a must-add to your Hindi wedding song playlist, no questions asked!
13. Sweetheart
- Movie: Kedarnath
- Singer: Dev Negi
- Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya
In this lively number from Kedarnath, catch Sushant Singh Rajput busting some moves for Sara Ali Khan. The tune, voiced by Dev Negi and crafted by the musical genius Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is a gem among wedding dance songs. The rhythm and chemistry in this song make it a perfect addition to the playlist for those who love to groove at weddings.
14. Saajanji Ghar Aaye
- Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Singer: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy
- Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan
In Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan and Kajol dance joyfully before their on-screen wedding. Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Kavita Krishnamurthy lend their voices to this classic, making it a cherished addition to marriage songs. The song marks the entry of Salman Khan's character, adding to the film's charm.
15. Dilli Wali Girlfriend
- Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan
- Lyrics by: Kumaar
Dillwalas swear by this ultimate wedding dance song! Drop it at your sangeet, and witness the magic unfold as each guest showcases their best moves. This track is a sure shot formula to turn your wedding into a fun-filled event. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are a treat to watch in this track!
16. Sajnaji Vaari Vaari
- Movie: Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani
- Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
In your Hindi wedding songs list, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari is a must-play gem from Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shekhar Ravjiani, and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, this high-energy track guarantees to make you dance and elevate the party vibes.
17. Yeh Ladka Hai Allah
- Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Singer: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan
- Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan
One of the standout wedding songs Bollywood has to offer, Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from K3G featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is ideal for unforgettable sangeet or mehndi nights. This track truly encapsulates the joyful essence of the moment with its lively melody.
18. Dil Chori
- Movie: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- Singer: Hans Raj Hans, Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Lyrics by: Sham Balkar
Your significant other has already captured your heart, and there's nothing you can do but embrace it. Dance to the rhythm of this Bollywood wedding song and fully enjoy your special day.
19. Rangisari
- Movie: JugJugg Jeeyo
- Singer: Kanishk Seth & Kavita Seth
- Lyrics by: Traditional
This song has gained popularity for a good reason, and has been trending on Instagram reels ever since! It's a beautiful choice for a bridal entry, a solo performance, or even for lively sangeet or mehndi nights. Don't miss out—add this to your wedding songs list as soon as possible.
20. Din Shagna Da
- Movie: Phillauri
- Singer: Jasleen Royal
- Lyrics by: Neeraj Rajawat
We all couldn't help but be moved when Anushka Sharma made her entrance on this highly popular Indian wedding song during her special day. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the most soulful Hindi wedding songs, making it a perfect choice for your bridal entry.
21. Galla Goodiyan
- Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do
- Singer: Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh
- Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
Who wouldn't want to dance to this song with their entire family whenever it plays? It's the perfect addition to your wedding playlist, creating a wonderful dance moment with all your loved ones during your sangeet.
22. Bole Chudiyan
- Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Singer: Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy
- Lyrics by: Sameer Anjaan
Bole Chudiyan, a quintessential Bollywood gem, is a must-have in your songs for wedding dance playlist. It's lively beats and festive melody create an enchanting ambiance, making it an ideal choice for couples and guests to dance joyously at weddings. This timeless track adds a touch of celebration to any special occasion.
Bonus Hindi wedding songs
Alright, just when you think that's the end, we've got more songs for you, carefully curated and categorized according to different occasions.
MEHNDI NIGHT SONGS
Mehndi is a special event in Indian weddings, where the bride and others adorn their hands and feet with intricate Mehndi art. It's considered auspicious, with both bride and groom participating. The Mehndi night is celebrated with music and dance, bringing joy and fun to the event. Here are some tracks to make your Mehndi night truly enjoyable.
- Jab Mehendi Lag Lag Jaave- Singh Saab The Great
- Desi Girl – Dostana
- Ambarsariya – Fukrey
- Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali- Zubeidaa
- Drama Queen – Hasee Toh Phasee
- Gulaabo – Shaandaar
- Laung da Lashkara – Patiala House
- Baari Barsi – Band Baja Baaraat
- Sasuraal Genda Phool – Delhi 6
SANGEET NIGHT SONGS
Sangeet Day, the day before the main wedding, is filled with music, dance, and joy. Everyone enjoys the event to the fullest, often featuring choreographed group and couple dances. Consider these songs for your lively Sangeet.
- Lak Mera Hit – Sonu Ke Tittu Ke Sweety
- Aa Toh Sahi – Judwa 2
- High Heels – Ki & Ka
- Proper Patola – Namastey England
- Ghar More Pardesiya – Kalank
- Balle Balle – Pride & Prejudice
- Sapne Mein Milti Hain – Satya
- Navrai Majhi – English Vinglish
- Jhallah Wallah – Ishaqzaade
- Kala Chasma - Baar Baar Dekho
HALDI CEREMONY SONGS
The Haldi ceremony, held on the wedding morning, is auspicious. Turmeric imparts glow and radiance, applied to both bride and groom. These songs will add joy to your Haldi ceremony.
- Coca Cola Tu – Luka Chuppi
- Lagdi Hai Thaai – Simran
- Laung Laachi – Laung Laachi
- London Thumkada - Queen
- Iski Uski - 2 States
- Ek Kunwara - Masti
- Gud Naal - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- Sauda Khara Khara - Good Newwz
- Kesariya - Brahmastra
- The Punjaabban - JugJugg Jeeyo
BARAAT SONGS
Indian grooms make a regal entrance with dhols, bands, and dancing baraatis, creating a grand Baraat spectacle. Elevate the celebration with these Bollywood Wedding Songs specially curated for your Baraat, adding a musical touch to the vibrant and joyous procession.
- Rum Whiskey – Vicky Donor
- Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya - Hum Saath Saath Hain
- Tenu Leke – Salaam-E-Ishq
- Sauda Khara Khara – Good Newwz
- Mundiya – Baghi 2
- Ainvayi Ainvayi – Band Baaja Baraat
- Sadi Gali – Tanu Weds Manu
- Sapne Mein Milti Hai – Satya
- Zingaat – Dhadak
- Badri Ki Dulhania – Badri Ki Dulhania
- Malhari – Bajirao Mastani
- Swag Ke Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai
- Mujhse Shadi Karogi – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
- Chogada – Loveyatri
- Banno – Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Meri Banno Ki ayegi Baraat – Aaina
- Le Jayenge Le Jayenge – Chor Machaye Shor
BRIDAL ENTRY SONGS
The Indian bride walks down the aisle with grandeur and enthusiasm. Enhance your entry with these songs, chosen to add both power and subtlety to this significant moment in your wedding celebration.
- Nachdi Fira – Secret Superstar
- Saiyyan Superstar - Ek Paheli Leela
- Mile Ho Tum Humko – Neha Kakkar
- Teri Ore – Singh Is King
- Mere Sohneya - Kabir Singh
- Afreen Afreen – Coke Studio Season 9
- Madhaniya – Punjabi Folk Song
- Nazm Nazm – Bareily Ki Barfi
- Mast Magan – 2 States
- Tune Maari Entry – Gunday
- Aj Lagdi Hai Main To Miss India – Neeti Mohan
- Laal Ishq – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela
- Manwa Laage – Happy New Year
MAIN WEDDING SONGS
Certainly, as both families engage in wedding rituals, your guests will seek enjoyment beyond eating and chatting—they'll want to dance. Here are some songs perfect for the main wedding celebration, ensuring a lively and entertaining atmosphere for everyone.
- Hasi (Female Version) – Hamari Adhuri Kahani
- Jag Ghumeya – Sultan
- Joote De Do Paise Le Lo - Hum Aapke Hain Koun
- Mainu Lehenga Le De Mahanga – Jass Manak
- Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai – Jimmy Shergill
- Didi Tera Devar Deewana – Hum Aapke Hain Koun
- The Humma Song – OK Jaanu
- Lamberghini – The Doorbeen Feat Ragini
- Koka – Khandaani Shafakhana
- Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat
- Wakhra Swag – Judgementall Hai Kya
- Pallo Latke – Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana
- Pehli Baar – Dhadak
- Dil Ka Telephone – Dream Girl
- Baby Doll Main Sone Di – Ragini MMS 2
- Aankh Marey – Simmba
- Tareefan – Veere Di Wedding
- Badtaameez Dil – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
- Vaddi Sharabaan – De De Pyar De
VIDAI SONGS
Vidai, a poignant moment at Indian weddings, marks the emotional farewell to a beloved daughter. A tearful event for everyone involved. Here, we present soulful Bollywood Wedding Songs curated to accompany and enhance the emotional atmosphere of the Vidai ceremony.
- Charkha Mera Rangla - Punjabi Folk Song
- Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Jaa - Neel Kamal
- Banno Re Banno Meri Chali Sasural – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
- Babul Ka Ye Ghar Behna – Daata
- Babul - Hum Aapke Hain Koun
- Dulhe Ka Sehra - Dhadkan
- Bidaai - Raksha Bandhan
- Tere Saath Hoon Main - Raksha Bandhan
- Laadki - Angrezi Medium
- Babul Ka Ghar Chor Ke - Sainik
WEDDING RECEPTION SONGS
The wedding reception, a pivotal post-wedding event hosted by the groom, unites both families in joyous celebration. It serves as a stress-reliever, fostering laughter and fun. This is where the bride is introduced to the groom's extended family and friends. Enhance the ambiance with these Bollywood songs at your wedding reception.
- Bom Diggi Diggi – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan
- Ki Kariye Nachna Aonda Nahin – Tum Bin 2
- Leja Re – Dhvani Banushali
- Chote Chote Peg Maar – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- Sharara Sharara – Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
- Tenu Suit Suit Karda – Hindi Medium
- Dilade Ghar Chandigarh Me – Good Newwz
- Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan – Student Of The Year 2
- Bhangra Ta Sajda – Veere Di Wedding
- Laila Main Laila – Raees
- Beat Pe Booty – Flying Jatt
- Udi Udi Jaaye – Raees
- Hook Up Song – Student Of The Year 2
- Kajra Re – Bunty Aur Babli
- Care Ni Karda – Chalaang
- Kheech Meri Photo – Sanam Teri Kasam
- Illegal Weapon – Street Dancer
- Ghungroo – War
- Tu Meri – Bang Bang
- Odhani – Made In China
- Cutiepie – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Raat Ke Dhaai Baje – Kaminey
- Nachange Saari Raat – Sanam Re
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next